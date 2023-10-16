22 pictures of Horror Comic Con at Winter Gardens as Pennywise the Clown and Jason Voorhees make an appearance
Comic Con returned to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens over the weekend with a horror theme, welcoming the likes of Pennywise the Clown and Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees.
By Emma Downey
Published 15th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST
Many turned out dressed up as their favourite weird, wacky and wonderful comic book characters.
Take a look at 22 fabulous pictures from the event.
