22 pictures of Horror Comic Con at Winter Gardens as Pennywise the Clown and Jason Voorhees make an appearance

Comic Con returned to Blackpool’s Winter Gardens over the weekend with a horror theme, welcoming the likes of Pennywise the Clown and Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees.
By Emma Downey
Published 15th Oct 2023, 13:18 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:49 BST

Many turned out dressed up as their favourite weird, wacky and wonderful comic book characters.

Take a look at 22 fabulous pictures from the event.

Danielle Maguire with Penny, 7 and Olivia, 9

1. Horror Comic Con Blackpool

Danielle Maguire with Penny, 7 and Olivia, 9 Photo: Daniel Martino

Some of the horror characters who attended the Horror Comic Con 2023 at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

2. Horror Comic Con Blackpool

Some of the horror characters who attended the Horror Comic Con 2023 at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Photo: Daniel Martino

Pennywise the Clown made an appearance

3. Horror Comic Con Blackpool

Pennywise the Clown made an appearance Photo: Daniel Martino

Taking in the sights

4. Horror Comic Con Blackpool

Taking in the sights Photo: Daniel Martino

Is that an alien?

5. Horror Comic Con Blackpool

Is that an alien? Photo: Daniel Martino

Brooklyn Moeren, 4, akA Wednesday Addams and Cousin Itt

6. Horror Comic Con Blackpool

Brooklyn Moeren, 4, akA Wednesday Addams and Cousin Itt Photo: Daniel Martino

