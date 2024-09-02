21 of the best places to go for something to eat in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast according to readers
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:36 BST
Lancashire is home to hundreds of restaurants to grab a quick bite or settle in and be served.
From Italian to Indian, traditional British pub grub to comfort food, there’s something for everyone’s tastebuds which is why we asked readers for their nominations.
Take a look at the top 21 places they suggested.
2. The Eating Inn
463 Promenade, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1AR.
3. Cafe Royal
3 Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HN.
4. Mandarin
27 Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD.
5. Tavern at the Mill
Marsh Mill, Marsh Mill Village, Fleetwood Road N, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4JZ.
6. La Bottega
91 Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PP.