21 of the best places to go for something to eat in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast according to readers

By Emma Downey
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:36 BST
Lancashire is home to hundreds of restaurants to grab a quick bite or settle in and be served.

From Italian to Indian, traditional British pub grub to comfort food, there’s something for everyone’s tastebuds which is why we asked readers for their nominations.

Take a look at the top 21 places they suggested.

Fancy some food? Check out these top rated places according to readers.

1. 21 of the best places to go for something to eat in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast

Fancy some food? Check out these top rated places according to readers. Photo: Canva/Google

Photo Sales
463 Promenade, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1AR.

2. The Eating Inn

463 Promenade, South Shore, Blackpool, FY4 1AR. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
3 Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HN.

3. Cafe Royal

3 Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HN. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
27 Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD.

4. Mandarin

27 Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Marsh Mill, Marsh Mill Village, Fleetwood Road N, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4JZ.

5. Tavern at the Mill

Marsh Mill, Marsh Mill Village, Fleetwood Road N, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4JZ. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
91 Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PP.

6. La Bottega

91 Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PP. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireBlackpool