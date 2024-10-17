International Gin and Tonic Day is hosted by The Gin Guide on behalf of Jayne Withers who launched the occasion in 2012 in honour of her Grandmother, Mary Edith Keyburn.
We asked readers where the best places in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast are to grab a refreshing G&T and they did not disappoint.
Take a look at 21 places as voted by readers.
1. 21 of the best places to go for a G&T in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast according to readers
21 of the best places to go for a G&T in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast according to readers. Photo: Google
2. Gin & Bear It
34A Springfield Rd, Blackpool FY1 2AU/ Photo: Google
3. Dudley Hotel bar
3 Alexandra Rd, Blackpool, FY1 6BU. Photo: Google
4. The Alley
2-4, Breck Mews, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA. Photo: Google
5. Lytham Gin
Unit 3, The Old Mill, Boundary Rd, Lytham, Lytham St Annes, Gin FY8 5LT. Photo: Google
6. The Dutton Arms
South Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1AR. Photo: Google