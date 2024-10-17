21 of the best places to go for a G&T in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast for International Gin and Tonic Day according to readers

By Emma Downey
Published 17th Oct 2024, 19:33 BST
This Saturday is International Gin and Tonic Day – so why not celebrate with one!

International Gin and Tonic Day is hosted by The Gin Guide on behalf of Jayne Withers who launched the occasion in 2012 in honour of her Grandmother, Mary Edith Keyburn.

We asked readers where the best places in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast are to grab a refreshing G&T and they did not disappoint.

Take a look at 21 places as voted by readers.

34A Springfield Rd, Blackpool FY1 2AU/

2. Gin & Bear It

34A Springfield Rd, Blackpool FY1 2AU/ Photo: Google

3 Alexandra Rd, Blackpool, FY1 6BU.

3. Dudley Hotel bar

3 Alexandra Rd, Blackpool, FY1 6BU. Photo: Google

2-4, Breck Mews, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA.

4. The Alley

2-4, Breck Mews, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA. Photo: Google

Unit 3, The Old Mill, Boundary Rd, Lytham, Lytham St Annes, Gin FY8 5LT.

5. Lytham Gin

Unit 3, The Old Mill, Boundary Rd, Lytham, Lytham St Annes, Gin FY8 5LT. Photo: Google

South Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1AR.

6. The Dutton Arms

South Promenade, Blackpool, FY4 1AR. Photo: Google

