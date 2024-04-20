21 of the best beer gardens to try in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast in 2024 if you haven't already

Picture the scene – the sun is shining, you’re off work and the clouds are blue.

By Emma Downey
Published 20th Apr 2024, 20:01 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 21:32 BST

Hopefully this image is not too long in the distant future with warmer weather ‘allegedly’ on the horizon.

What better way to celebrate a sunny day than grabbing your shades and heading down to the nearest beer garden for a nice cold beverage.

We asked readers to give us their go-to places. Take a look at 21 of them.

Bloom Bar, North Pier, Blackpool. Situated at the end of North Pier you can relax and gaze at views of sea while sipping on a refreshing drink.

2. Bloom Bar

Bloom Bar, North Pier, Blackpool. Situated at the end of North Pier you can relax and gaze at views of sea while sipping on a refreshing drink. Photo: Google

The Flying Handbag on 44 Queen Street is Blackpool's only purpose built gay venue. It has a terrace offering regular DJs, dancing and drag queen entertainment.

3. The Flying Handbag

The Flying Handbag on 44 Queen Street is Blackpool's only purpose built gay venue. It has a terrace offering regular DJs, dancing and drag queen entertainment. Photo: Google

The Newton Arms, Staining Road, Normoss Road, Blackpool. A large pleasant beer garden is at the rear of this warm traditional pub.

4. The Newton Arms

The Newton Arms, Staining Road, Normoss Road, Blackpool. A large pleasant beer garden is at the rear of this warm traditional pub. Photo: Google

The Bull, Poulton, 2 Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde. The Bull Hotel, situated in the small market town of Poulton-le-Fylde offers a dog-friendly atmosphere, alongside proper pub food and a range of drinks.

5. The Bull, Poulton

The Bull, Poulton, 2 Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde. The Bull Hotel, situated in the small market town of Poulton-le-Fylde offers a dog-friendly atmosphere, alongside proper pub food and a range of drinks. Photo: Google

The Ardwick, 34 Foxhall Roa, Blackpool. AN old-school neighbourhood pub pairing pints with sports broadcasts, karaoke and outdoor seating.

6. The Ardwick

The Ardwick, 34 Foxhall Roa, Blackpool. AN old-school neighbourhood pub pairing pints with sports broadcasts, karaoke and outdoor seating. Photo: Google

