Hopefully this image is not too long in the distant future with warmer weather ‘allegedly’ on the horizon.
What better way to celebrate a sunny day than grabbing your shades and heading down to the nearest beer garden for a nice cold beverage.
We asked readers to give us their go-to places. Take a look at 21 of them.
1. The top 21 beer gardens to visit in and around Blackpool if you haven't already
The top 21 beer gardens to visit in and around Blackpool according to readers. Photo: Google/Canva/Getty
2. Bloom Bar
Bloom Bar, North Pier, Blackpool. Situated at the end of North Pier you can relax and gaze at views of sea while sipping on a refreshing drink. Photo: Google
3. The Flying Handbag
The Flying Handbag on 44 Queen Street is Blackpool's only purpose built gay venue. It has a terrace offering regular DJs, dancing and drag queen entertainment. Photo: Google
4. The Newton Arms
The Newton Arms, Staining Road, Normoss Road, Blackpool. A large pleasant beer garden is at the rear of this warm traditional pub. Photo: Google
5. The Bull, Poulton
The Bull, Poulton, 2 Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde. The Bull Hotel, situated in the small market town of Poulton-le-Fylde offers a dog-friendly atmosphere, alongside proper pub food and a range of drinks. Photo: Google
6. The Ardwick
The Ardwick, 34 Foxhall Roa, Blackpool. AN old-school neighbourhood pub pairing pints with sports broadcasts, karaoke and outdoor seating. Photo: Google