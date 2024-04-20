Hopefully this image is not too long in the distant future with warmer weather ‘allegedly’ on the horizon.

What better way to celebrate a sunny day than grabbing your shades and heading down to the nearest beer garden for a nice cold beverage.

We asked readers to give us their go-to places. Take a look at 21 of them.

1 . The top 21 beer gardens to visit in and around Blackpool if you haven't already The top 21 beer gardens to visit in and around Blackpool according to readers.

2 . Bloom Bar Bloom Bar, North Pier, Blackpool. Situated at the end of North Pier you can relax and gaze at views of sea while sipping on a refreshing drink.

3 . The Flying Handbag The Flying Handbag on 44 Queen Street is Blackpool's only purpose built gay venue. It has a terrace offering regular DJs, dancing and drag queen entertainment.

4 . The Newton Arms The Newton Arms, Staining Road, Normoss Road, Blackpool. A large pleasant beer garden is at the rear of this warm traditional pub.

5 . The Bull, Poulton The Bull, Poulton, 2 Blackpool Old Road, Poulton-le-Fylde. The Bull Hotel, situated in the small market town of Poulton-le-Fylde offers a dog-friendly atmosphere, alongside proper pub food and a range of drinks.

6 . The Ardwick The Ardwick, 34 Foxhall Roa, Blackpool. AN old-school neighbourhood pub pairing pints with sports broadcasts, karaoke and outdoor seating.