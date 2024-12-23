The social media site formerly known as Twitter has had a pretty bumpy year in 2024.

Bought by Elon Musk in 2022, the billionaire businessman rebranded Twitter as X in May and in the following few months, users gradually became more and more disgruntled with the site, many -including some Lancashire celebrities - even leaving for a newer micro-blogging platform called Bluesky.

Nevertheless X still firmly holds its place as one of the most used social media sites worldwide with 600 million monthly users compared o Bluesky’s total figure of 25 million.

With that in mind, take a look a the 21 most followed Lancashire celebrities on X below.

1 . Sir Ian McKellen The Burnley born actor has 3,800,000 X followers | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Tyson Fury The Morecambe based boxer has 3,800,000 X followers | PA Photo Sales

3 . Phil Jones The Prestorn born former footballer has 2,000,000 X followers | Manchester United via Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Freddie Flintoff The Preston born cricket turned TV star has 1,800,000 X followers | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Wade Barrett/Stuart Bennet The Penwortham born actor and former wrestler has 1,200,000 X followers | Getty Images Photo Sales