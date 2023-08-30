News you can trust since 1873
21 fabulous photos of Blackpool's Ride the Lights 2023

The weather was kind as hundreds of cyclists took to Blackpool Promenade for this year’s Ride The Lights event.
By Richard Hunt
Published 30th Aug 2023, 13:29 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 14:03 BST

This popular annual spectacle offers a chance look at the resort’s Illuminations three days before the big big switch-on event on Friday (September 1).

It’s also a fun chance for cyclists to ride up and down the promenade without having to worry about cars.

Skateboards, mobility scooters and even dodgem cars were part of the fun as well.

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Ride The Lights is an amazing event that is unique to Blackpool. Where else can you ride a bike in a traffic-free environment under a million shimmering lights?

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to come to Blackpool and enjoy one of the most enduring tourist attractions in the land.”

Ride The Lights marks the start of Blackpool’s famous Illuminations season, which has again been extended by two months, ending on Monday January 1, 2024.

The switch-on this year will be performed by singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Hitching a lift with mum seems a good idea during Ride the Lights 2023.

Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade 2023

Hitching a lift with mum seems a good idea during Ride the Lights 2023.

Riding the lights in style - on an American-style low rider chopper, not the old Raleigh version!

Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade 2023

Riding the lights in style - on an American-style low rider chopper, not the old Raleigh version!

All lit-up for Ride the Lights on Blackpool Prom.

Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade 2023

All lit-up for Ride the Lights on Blackpool Prom.

Catching a lift to Ride the Lights means not having to pedal!

Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade 2023

Catching a lift to Ride the Lights means not having to pedal!

Cyclists passed all the famous landmarks on Blackpool Promenade during Ride the Lights, such as the Coral Island amusements.

Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade 2023

Cyclists passed all the famous landmarks on Blackpool Promenade during Ride the Lights, such as the Coral Island amusements.

These two colourful characters chose an alternative way to enjoy Ride the Lights

Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade 2023

These two colourful characters chose an alternative way to enjoy Ride the Lights

What a way to ride the lights - in a gold-coloured dodgem car!

Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade 2023

What a way to ride the lights - in a gold-coloured dodgem car!

And here are two more in a dodgem car, taking an alternative way to ride the lights!

Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade 2023

And here are two more in a dodgem car, taking an alternative way to ride the lights!

