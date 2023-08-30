The weather was kind as hundreds of cyclists took to Blackpool Promenade for this year’s Ride The Lights event.

This popular annual spectacle offers a chance look at the resort’s Illuminations three days before the big big switch-on event on Friday (September 1).

It’s also a fun chance for cyclists to ride up and down the promenade without having to worry about cars.

Skateboards, mobility scooters and even dodgem cars were part of the fun as well.

Coun Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Ride The Lights is an amazing event that is unique to Blackpool. Where else can you ride a bike in a traffic-free environment under a million shimmering lights?

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for families to come to Blackpool and enjoy one of the most enduring tourist attractions in the land.”

Ride The Lights marks the start of Blackpool’s famous Illuminations season, which has again been extended by two months, ending on Monday January 1, 2024.

The switch-on this year will be performed by singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade 2023 Hitching a lift with mum seems a good idea during Ride the Lights 2023.

Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade 2023 Riding the lights in style - on an American-style low rider chopper, not the old Raleigh version!

Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade 2023 All lit-up for Ride the Lights on Blackpool Prom.

Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade 2023 Catching a lift to Ride the Lights means not having to pedal!

Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade 2023 Cyclists passed all the famous landmarks on Blackpool Promenade during Ride the Lights, such as the Coral Island amusements.

Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade 2023 These two colourful characters chose an alternative way to enjoy Ride the Lights

Ride the Lights on Blackpool Promenade 2023 What a way to ride the lights - in a gold-coloured dodgem car!