21 eye-catching pics as Pigeon Weekend returns to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

By Emma Downey
Published 20th Jan 2025, 14:19 BST

Britain's biggest annual racing pigeon returned to Blackpool over the weekend with thousands in attendance.

The Royal Pigeon Racing Association Show of the Year took place at the Winter Gardens on Saturday and Sunday where many came to watch the showing and judging of over 2,000 of the top homing pigeons in the country.

Known locally just as the Pigeon Show, it is the largest of its kind in Europe, attracting more than 15,000 visitors each year.

Now in it’s 54th year, the two-day event featured over 100 trade stands with exhibitors including various groups and organisations.

There was also charity pigeon auctions, raffles for new lofts, talks, films and young fanciers areas.

Take a look at same of the eye-catching pics from the event.

Ellie McLaughlin from Boddy and Ridgewood.

Ellie McLaughlin from Boddy and Ridgewood. Photo: Daniel Martino

Pigeon fanciers attend the 2025 British Homing World Show of the Year at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool.

Pigeon fanciers attend the 2025 British Homing World Show of the Year at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool. Photo: Daniel Martino

How many pigeons can you count?

How many pigeons can you count? Photo: Daniel Martino

The two-day event was held over the weekend.

The two-day event was held over the weekend. Photo: Daniel Martino

Thousands attended the popular event which was held at the Winter Gardens.

Thousands attended the popular event which was held at the Winter Gardens. Photo: Daniel Martino

Denise Kean from Ven Lofts.

Denise Kean from Ven Lofts. Photo: Daniel Martino

