21 dazzling pics as Fleetwood Carnival puts on show-stopping display

By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 15:44 BST
Fleetwood Carnival returned over the weekend with some spectacular displays.

Last year’s event had to be called off at the last minute for safety reasons after a severe storm struck the Fylde coast, but this year’s event on Saturday more than made up for it.

The event saw the crowing of Carnival Queen 2025/6 Maria Simeonova and Princess Annie Doherty in the Marine Hall at 11am, followed by the judging of floats and fancy dress, with the parade from 1pm.

The carnival has been running in the town since 1911, packed with colourful floats, dance troupes, bands and fancy dress walkers.

Take a look at some fabulous pictures from the event.

