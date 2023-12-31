6 . MAY

King Charles was formally crowned at a star-studded coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, as thousands gathered in central London to celebrate the historic event. Twelve newly commissioned pieces of music were performed as part of the Coronation, showcasing musical talent from across the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth. The ceremony was held as well-wishers lined the street in the capital, bringing swathes of central London to a standstill. It was followed by a spectacular fly-past by The Red Arrows on the Buckingham Palace balcony. Photo: UGC