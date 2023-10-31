News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Labour MP suspended over speech at pro-Palestine rally
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly

20 white doves will be released in memory of Charlene Downes at anniversary memorial service in Blackpool

Karen Downes will release 20 white doves in memory of her daughter, Charlene, who disappeared from Blackpool on Nov 01, 2003.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 31st Oct 2023, 19:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The white doves will be released after a memorial service, at Saint John's Church in Blackpool, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Charlene’s disappearance.

We will bring you all of the emotive scenes from the memorial service, which will be held on Wednesday.

Where can I watch the new Charlene Downes documentary?

A memorial service for Charlene Downes took place at St John's Church in Blackpool and are doing another one for her 20th anniversary. Robert Downes (far right), family and friends release four white doves after the service. PIC BY ROB LOCKA memorial service for Charlene Downes took place at St John's Church in Blackpool and are doing another one for her 20th anniversary. Robert Downes (far right), family and friends release four white doves after the service. PIC BY ROB LOCK
A memorial service for Charlene Downes took place at St John's Church in Blackpool and are doing another one for her 20th anniversary. Robert Downes (far right), family and friends release four white doves after the service. PIC BY ROB LOCK
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A brand new and exclusive feature documentary about Charlene Downes, presented by Blackpool Gazette reporter, Lucinda Herbert, which will air on Shots TV (Freeview 267).

Read More
Charlene Downes – a week of special content planned for 20 year anniversary

The documentary about Charlene Downes will premiere at 8:05pm, as well as part of an evening of True Crime on the channel.

It will also be available to watch online at this link.

Blackpool Gazette reporter, Lucinda Herbert, will present this feature-length documentary, where she will attempt to find out what really could have happened to Charlene and why, after two decades, nobody has ever been brought to justice.

Related topics:BlackpoolTrue Crime