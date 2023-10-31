Karen Downes will release 20 white doves in memory of her daughter, Charlene, who disappeared from Blackpool on Nov 01, 2003.

The white doves will be released after a memorial service, at Saint John's Church in Blackpool, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Charlene’s disappearance.

We will bring you all of the emotive scenes from the memorial service, which will be held on Wednesday.

Where can I watch the new Charlene Downes documentary?

A memorial service for Charlene Downes took place at St John's Church in Blackpool and are doing another one for her 20th anniversary. Robert Downes (far right), family and friends release four white doves after the service. PIC BY ROB LOCK

A brand new and exclusive feature documentary about Charlene Downes, presented by Blackpool Gazette reporter, Lucinda Herbert, which will air on Shots TV (Freeview 267).

The documentary about Charlene Downes will premiere at 8:05pm, as well as part of an evening of True Crime on the channel.

It will also be available to watch online at this link.