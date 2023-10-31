20 white doves will be released in memory of Charlene Downes at anniversary memorial service in Blackpool
The white doves will be released after a memorial service, at Saint John's Church in Blackpool, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Charlene’s disappearance.
We will bring you all of the emotive scenes from the memorial service, which will be held on Wednesday.
Where can I watch the new Charlene Downes documentary?
A brand new and exclusive feature documentary about Charlene Downes, presented by Blackpool Gazette reporter, Lucinda Herbert, which will air on Shots TV (Freeview 267).
The documentary about Charlene Downes will premiere at 8:05pm, as well as part of an evening of True Crime on the channel.
It will also be available to watch online at this link.
Blackpool Gazette reporter, Lucinda Herbert, will present this feature-length documentary, where she will attempt to find out what really could have happened to Charlene and why, after two decades, nobody has ever been brought to justice.