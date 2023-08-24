News you can trust since 1873
20 of the best and most loveable dog breeds to own as a pet according to readers

It’s no secret that we are a nation of dog lovers. Who doesn’t love coming home after a hard day’s graft to have their furry friend greet them at the door with a big wag of its tail and a cuddle.
By Emma Downey
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:12 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 16:28 BST

Research has also shown that dogs also make us physically and mentally healthier. Not only do they make us more active, they also encourage us to be more sociable which is why we asked our lovely readers what dog breed they think makes the best Lancashire family pet and why?

Take a look at the top 20 and see if yours made the list.

Gemma Danielle said: "Dachshunds are the best.They are so loving and loyal."

1. Dachshund

Gemma Danielle said: "Dachshunds are the best.They are so loving and loyal." Photo: UGC

Patrick Gilhooley: "Mine is a German Shepherd. Very loyal and protective of their owners."

2. German Shepherd

Patrick Gilhooley: "Mine is a German Shepherd. Very loyal and protective of their owners." Photo: UGC

Laura Johnson: "My micro pocket bully."

3. Micro Pocket Bully

Laura Johnson: "My micro pocket bully." Photo: UGC

Jack Sutcliffe: "Black lab - just because."

4. Black Labrador

Jack Sutcliffe: "Black lab - just because." Photo: UGC

Patrice Haworth: "Labrador and golden retrievers."

5. Labrador

Patrice Haworth: "Labrador and golden retrievers." Photo: UGC

Janine Murray: "Spitz pomeranian, so much fun, lively and gentle (and looks like an emoji."

6. Spitz pomeranian

Janine Murray: "Spitz pomeranian, so much fun, lively and gentle (and looks like an emoji." Photo: UGC

Memphis Lu New joked: "Not a chihuahua!! I do love my boy tho."

7. Chihuahua

Memphis Lu New joked: "Not a chihuahua!! I do love my boy tho." Photo: UGC

Jade Ann Rose Loughran: "Frenchie. Always there to keep you company and chillied out."

8. French Bulldog

Jade Ann Rose Loughran: "Frenchie. Always there to keep you company and chillied out." Photo: UGC

