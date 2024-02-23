Zoe Hodkinson, spent an afternoon last November with a trip to Blackpool.
Wanting to bring a keepsake or two home, she captured the sights she encountered in black and white shots including the seaside resort’s most prominent troublemakers aka the seagulls, on her Olympus omd Mark lll camera.
Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from her November trip and some others.
1. Photographer catches the best of Blackpool's beauty
Seagulls anyone? Photo: Zoe Louise Photography
2. Photographer catches the best of Blackpool's beauty
Pick a balloon, any balloon Photo: Zoe Louise Photography
3. Photographer catches the best of Blackpool's beauty
A black and white picture of the pier Photo: Zoe Louise Photography
4. Photographer catches the best of Blackpool's beauty
A colourful one Photo: Zoe Louise Photography
5. Photographer catches the best of Blackpool's beauty
Another breathtaking shot taken on her Olympus digital camera Photo: Zoe Louise Photography
6. Photographer catches the best of Blackpool's beauty
Zoe visited the seaside resort last November Photo: Zoe Louise Photography