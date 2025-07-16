Children and families were out in their hundreds to enjoy the entertainment provided by St Annes Carnival.
The three‑day community festival took place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live entertainment, a traditional parade, competitions and fundraising for local charities.
Set in picturesque Ashton Gardens for the 103rd St Anne's town carnival. Each year they welcome approximately 10,000 visitors to the town over the weekend and this year was no exception.
Take a look at some spectacular pictures.
