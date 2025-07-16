19 spectacular pictures of St Annes Carnival as thousands attend the circus event

By Emma Downey
Published 16th Jul 2025, 10:21 BST
Local residents enjoyed a jam-packed weekend full of carnival themed fun!

Children and families were out in their hundreds to enjoy the entertainment provided by St Annes Carnival.

The three‑day community festival took place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with live entertainment, a traditional parade, competitions and fundraising for local charities.

Set in picturesque Ashton Gardens for the 103rd St Anne's town carnival. Each year they welcome approximately 10,000 visitors to the town over the weekend and this year was no exception.

Take a look at some spectacular pictures.

St Annes Carnival.

1. St Annes Carnival 2025

St Annes Carnival. Photo: Daniel Martino

St Annes Carnival.

2. St Annes Carnival 2025

St Annes Carnival. Photo: Daniel Martino

St Annes Carnival.

3. St Annes Carnival 2025

St Annes Carnival. Photo: Daniel Martino

St Annes Carnival.

4. St Annes Carnival 2025

St Annes Carnival. Photo: Daniel Martino

St Annes Carnival.

5. St Annes Carnival 2025

St Annes Carnival. Photo: Daniel Martino

St Annes Carnival.

6. St Annes Carnival 2025

St Annes Carnival. Photo: Daniel Martino

