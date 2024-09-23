In race one Cas Valk came from behind to win the opening moto in an impressive ride. Joel Rizzi was flying as well but then when trying to get himself into second, made a costly mistake. Tommy Searle ended up second which means there’s two points in it between him and Valk with one moto to go.
In race two Valk was able to get into the lead and dominated in the end to take the championship in style.
Take a look at 19 fabulous pictures from the race.
1. British Motocross Championship 2024 at Preston Docks MX
British Motocross Championship 2024 at Preston Docks MX. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
