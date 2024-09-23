19 show-stopping pictures from the British Motocross Championship 2024 at Preston Docks MX

By Emma Downey
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 11:42 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2024, 11:53 BST
The Preston Docks circuit played host for the final round of the 2024 Dirt Store ACU British Motocross Championship over the weekend.

In race one Cas Valk came from behind to win the opening moto in an impressive ride. Joel Rizzi was flying as well but then when trying to get himself into second, made a costly mistake. Tommy Searle ended up second which means there’s two points in it between him and Valk with one moto to go.

In race two Valk was able to get into the lead and dominated in the end to take the championship in style.

Take a look at 19 fabulous pictures from the race.

British Motocross Championship 2024 at Preston Docks MX.

1. British Motocross Championship 2024 at Preston Docks MX

British Motocross Championship 2024 at Preston Docks MX. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

