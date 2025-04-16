19 pictures of talented performers rehearsing for Rent In Concert at the Winter Gardens Blackpool

Published 16th Apr 2025, 13:53 BST

Take a look below at 19 fabulous pictures of performers rehearsing for a highly anticipated show heading to Blackpool tomorrow.

Rent In Concert, presented by Encore Blackpool, comes to the Winter Gardens on Thursday, April 17.

Described as an “electrifying night of music, passion, and raw emotion”, the evening promises to be an unforgetable celebration of one the most iconic musicals of all time - Rent.

Choreographing the show is Blackpool born TV and stage star Ashley Luke Lloyd and most of the talented cast hail form Lancashire as well.

Our photographer Kevlin Lister-Stuttard headed down to the cast’s first dress rehearsal on Monday night so take a look at the scenes he captured below...

Tickets are avaialble online here with prices starting from £34.75

Take a look at photos from the Rent dress rehearsals inside the Winter Gradens.

1. Rent rehearsals (1)

| Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Performers at their dress rehearsal

2. Rent rehearsals (2)

Performers at their dress rehearsal | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

L to R: Claire Allcock, Freddie Howson, Amelia Wilkins, Lee Bamber, Brian Spar, Darcie Quilligan

3. Rent rehearsals (3)

L to R: Claire Allcock, Freddie Howson, Amelia Wilkins, Lee Bamber, Brian Spar, Darcie Quilligan | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Busting a move before the big show

4. Rent rehearsals (4)

Busting a move before the big show | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Peformers Jack Evans and Robyn Westage

5. Rent rehearsals (5)

Peformers Jack Evans and Robyn Westage | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Actors at their dress rehearsals

6. Rent rehearsals (6)

Actors at their dress rehearsals | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

