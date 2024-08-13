New data released by beauty and wellness marketplace Fresha reveals that Blackpool is the nation’s tanning hub, boasting more tanning salons than any other part of the UK.

The data revealed that Blackpool is home to an impressive 34.2 tanning salons per 100,000 residents (100k), a whopping 249 per cent above the national average (9.8 salons per 100k).

In real numbers, the seaside town has 51 tanning salons, giving it a higher concentration of tanning salons relative to the population than anywhere else in the UK.

Here are the top 19 places in and around the Fylde Coast to grab a tan.

