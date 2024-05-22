19 of the best pubs to go to for a budget friendly meal in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast

By Emma Downey
Published 22nd May 2024, 16:10 BST
Updated 22nd May 2024, 16:22 BST
With everything seemingly costing the earth at the minute we asked readers where to venture for a relaxing and budget-friendly meal.

Here are 19 of the best family-friendly pubs to visit in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast this May Bank Holiday 2024 as voted by you.

19 of the best pubs to go to for a budget friendly meal in Lancashire if you haven't already.

1. 19 of the best pubs to go to for a budget friendly meal in Lancashire

19 of the best pubs to go to for a budget friendly meal in Lancashire if you haven't already. Photo: Google/Canva

Photo Sales
New Continental, S Meadow Lane, Preston, PR1 8JP.

2. New Continental

New Continental, S Meadow Lane, Preston, PR1 8JP. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Blackburn Times, 76-80, Northgate, Blackburn BB2 1AA.

3. The Blackburn Times

The Blackburn Times, 76-80, Northgate, Blackburn BB2 1AA. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Leyland Lion - JD Wetherspoon, 60 Hough Lane, Leyland, PR25 2SA.

4. The Leyland Lion

The Leyland Lion - JD Wetherspoon, 60 Hough Lane, Leyland, PR25 2SA. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Ribchester Arms, Blackburn Road, Ribchester, Preston, PR3 3ZQ.

5. Ribchester Arms

Ribchester Arms, Blackburn Road, Ribchester, Preston, PR3 3ZQ. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Ribble Pilot, Docklands, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN.

6. Ribble Pilot

Ribble Pilot, Docklands, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Blackpool