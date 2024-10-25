19 of the best places to go for an Italian meal in Blackpool and Fylde Coast as voted by readers.

19 of the best places to go for a hearty Italian meal in Blackpool and Fylde Coast according to readers

Today is World Pasta Day and what better way to celebrate than with a hearty Italian meal full of flavour to warm you up as the dark and colder nights set in.

Whether it be a comforting carbonara, a layered lasagne, a mouth watering margherita or a tantalising tiramisu, there are some fabulous pubs and restaurants in Blackpool and Fylde Coast where you can tuck into these hearty meals.

Take a look at 19 places as voted by readers.

3 Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP.

2. Stefani's Pizzeria

3 Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BP. Photo: Google

11 Hornby Rd, Blackpool, FY1 4QG.

3. Novello

11 Hornby Rd, Blackpool, FY1 4QG. Photo: Google

50 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 9HR.

4. Terra Nostra

50 Red Bank Rd, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 9HR. Photo: Google

300 Devonshire Rd, Blackpool, FY2 0TW.

5. Ciao Ciao

300 Devonshire Rd, Blackpool, FY2 0TW. Photo: Google

1 Highfield Rd, Blackpool, FY4 2JD.

6. Italio

1 Highfield Rd, Blackpool, FY4 2JD. Photo: Google

