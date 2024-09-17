19 of the best dog-friendly restaurants in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast according to readers

By Emma Downey
Published 17th Sep 2024, 16:15 GMT
There’s not much better than having a well deserved roast accompanied by your beloved dog!

Lancashire is the perfect place for those who enjoy a scenic walk, followed by a couple of drinks and a delicious meal at a country pub.

These are some of the best venues in the area, based on Google reviews - and all offer a warm welcome to dogs as well.

Take a look at some of the most paw-some dog-friendly restaurants in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast as voted by readers.

39 Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5QE.

2. King Edward VII

39 Central Drive, Blackpool, FY1 5QE. Photo: Google

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 3LA.

3. The Highfield

Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 3LA. Photo: Emma Downey

Fleetwood Road N, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4BL.

4. Gardeners Arms

Fleetwood Road N, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 4BL. Photo: Google

42 St Anne's Road W, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1RF.

5. Number Fifteen

42 St Anne's Road W, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 1RF. Photo: Google

Warren Drive, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3TG.

6. The Golden Eagle

Warren Drive, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3TG. Photo: Google

