19 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings with some slapped with 1 star

By Emma Downey
Published 14th Sep 2024, 10:00 GMT
When you eat out, you want to be assured that the café or restaurant you've chosen is clean and well maintained.

That's why it's useful to know what the Food Standards Agency makes of businesses across Lancashire.

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.

The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.

See how they fared below:

Monkeys Box, a takeaway at 15 Poulton Street, Kirkham, was given a score of one after an assessment on August 15.

2. Monkey's Box

Monkeys Box, a takeaway at 15 Poulton Street, Kirkham, was given a score of one after an assessment on August 15. Photo: Google

Sapori Italian Restaurant, at Buck I'Th Vine, 35 Burscough Street, Ormskirk, Lancashire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 21.

3. Sapori Italian Restaurant

Sapori Italian Restaurant, at Buck I'Th Vine, 35 Burscough Street, Ormskirk, Lancashire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 21. Photo: Google

The Windmill Hotel, at 3 Mill Lane, Parbold, Lancashire, was given a score of three on August 8.

4. The Windmill

The Windmill Hotel, at 3 Mill Lane, Parbold, Lancashire, was given a score of three on August 8. Photo: Google

Coast & Country, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Riverside Caravan Park, Southport New Road, Banks, Lancashire was given the score after assessment on August 7.

5. Coast & Country

Coast & Country, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Riverside Caravan Park, Southport New Road, Banks, Lancashire was given the score after assessment on August 7. Photo: Google

Terpz Kitchen Ltd at 260-262 Lytham Road, Blackpool was rated three on August 13.

6. Terpz Kitchen Ltd

Terpz Kitchen Ltd at 260-262 Lytham Road, Blackpool was rated three on August 13. Photo: Google

