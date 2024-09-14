The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five.
The rating is based on hygiene, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business records what it does to make sure food is safe.
See how they fared below:
1. Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings
Some of the Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings. Photo: Google/Canva
2. Monkey's Box
Monkeys Box, a takeaway at 15 Poulton Street, Kirkham, was given a score of one after an assessment on August 15. Photo: Google
3. Sapori Italian Restaurant
Sapori Italian Restaurant, at Buck I'Th Vine, 35 Burscough Street, Ormskirk, Lancashire was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 21. Photo: Google
4. The Windmill
The Windmill Hotel, at 3 Mill Lane, Parbold, Lancashire, was given a score of three on August 8. Photo: Google
5. Coast & Country
Coast & Country, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Riverside Caravan Park, Southport New Road, Banks, Lancashire was given the score after assessment on August 7. Photo: Google
6. Terpz Kitchen Ltd
Terpz Kitchen Ltd at 260-262 Lytham Road, Blackpool was rated three on August 13. Photo: Google