90s pop star Whigfield, famous for the 1995 dance hit ‘Saturday Night’, was the headliner for the event with many other acts and even pupils performing.

Headteacher Dave McPartlin, who led the BGT entry six years ago, said of the plans: “Summer across the UK is filled with festivals.

“We want to create our very own Glastonbury , Leeds and Reading albeit without the tents and clean up operation after it's finished!

“In 2024 the community of Fleetwood came together to put on one of the biggest community festivals it has seen and we want to do it bigger and better in 2025."

Take a look at some incredible pics from the event.

1 . Flakefest 2025 19 incredible pics as thousands turn out to watch Whigfield and other artists perform at Flakefest organised by Flakefleet Primary School. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

3 . FlakeFest 2025 in Fleetwood Crowds enjoying themselves at FlakeFest 2025. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

4 . FlakeFest 2025 in Fleetwood Crowds enjoying themselves at FlakeFest 2025 in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

5 . FlakeFest 2025 in Fleetwood Crowds enjoying themselves at FlakeFest 2025 in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales

6 . FlakeFest 2025 in Fleetwood Crowds enjoying themselves at FlakeFest 2025 in Fleetwood. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo Sales