19 incredible pics as thousands turn out to watch Whigfield and other artists perform at Flakefest

By Emma Downey
Published 2nd Jul 2025, 12:20 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 12:23 BST
The Fleetwood school famed for reaching the final of Britain’s Got Talent staged its second annual Flakefest Music Festival on Friday.

90s pop star Whigfield, famous for the 1995 dance hit ‘Saturday Night’, was the headliner for the event with many other acts and even pupils performing.

Headteacher Dave McPartlin, who led the BGT entry six years ago, said of the plans: “Summer across the UK is filled with festivals.

“We want to create our very own Glastonbury , Leeds and Reading albeit without the tents and clean up operation after it's finished!

“In 2024 the community of Fleetwood came together to put on one of the biggest community festivals it has seen and we want to do it bigger and better in 2025."

Take a look at some incredible pics from the event.

