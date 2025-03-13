19 fantastic pics as Elvis Presley tribute acts face off at Viva Blackpool competition

By Emma Downey
Published 13th Mar 2025, 15:27 BST
Updated 13th Mar 2025, 15:37 BST
How many Elvis’s can you count?

Elvis Presley left a legacy unmatched by any other musician in history.

His life, his memory, his music is celebrated across the country and across the world by dedicated and talented artists who pay him tribute.

Elvis Presley tribute acts descended on Viva Blackpool last weekend to compete for a place in the ultimate finals in Memphis, Tennessee.

Take a look at 19 show-stopping pics from the event organised by Bulldog Promotions.

Competing for a place in the Ultimate Elvis final in Memphis. Elvis from left, Iain McKellar, John Sheppard, Charlie Harper (front), Karl Memphis, Duane Petrauske and Andi Kean.

1. Ultimate Elvis contest at Viva Blackpool

Competing for a place in the Ultimate Elvis final in Memphis. Elvis from left, Iain McKellar, John Sheppard, Charlie Harper (front), Karl Memphis, Duane Petrauske and Andi Kean. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Just some of the contestants taking part in 'If I Can Dream' a three-day event, UK ultimate qualifier Elvis tribute contest, bringing together the best Elvis tribute artists from across the UK, held at Viva Blackpool.

2. JUltimate Elvis contest at Viva Blackpool

Just some of the contestants taking part in 'If I Can Dream' a three-day event, UK ultimate qualifier Elvis tribute contest, bringing together the best Elvis tribute artists from across the UK, held at Viva Blackpool. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
The Ultimate Elvis contest at Viva Blackpool.

3. Ultimate Elvis contest at Viva Blackpool

The Ultimate Elvis contest at Viva Blackpool. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Elvis? is that you?!

4. Ultimate Elvis contest at Viva Blackpool

Elvis? is that you?! Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Belting out a tune.

5. Ultimate Elvis contest at Viva Blackpool

Belting out a tune. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Just some of the contestants taking part in 'If I Can Dream' a three-day event, UK ultimate qualifier Elvis tribute contest, bringing together the best Elvis tribute artists from across the UK, held at Viva Blackpool.

6. Ultimate Elvis contest at Viva Blackpool

Just some of the contestants taking part in 'If I Can Dream' a three-day event, UK ultimate qualifier Elvis tribute contest, bringing together the best Elvis tribute artists from across the UK, held at Viva Blackpool. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Elvis Presley
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice