Elvis Presley left a legacy unmatched by any other musician in history.

His life, his memory, his music is celebrated across the country and across the world by dedicated and talented artists who pay him tribute.

Elvis Presley tribute acts descended on Viva Blackpool last weekend to compete for a place in the ultimate finals in Memphis, Tennessee.

Take a look at 19 show-stopping pics from the event organised by Bulldog Promotions.

Ultimate Elvis contest at Viva Blackpool Competing for a place in the Ultimate Elvis final in Memphis. Elvis from left, Iain McKellar, John Sheppard, Charlie Harper (front), Karl Memphis, Duane Petrauske and Andi Kean.

Ultimate Elvis contest at Viva Blackpool Just some of the contestants taking part in 'If I Can Dream' a three-day event, UK ultimate qualifier Elvis tribute contest, bringing together the best Elvis tribute artists from across the UK, held at Viva Blackpool.

The Ultimate Elvis contest at Viva Blackpool.

Ultimate Elvis contest at Viva Blackpool Elvis? is that you?!

Ultimate Elvis contest at Viva Blackpool Belting out a tune.

