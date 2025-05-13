Hundreds of spectators arrived to witness 10,000 HP machines roaring down the track in the world's most powerful motor sport!
Events on over the Saturday and Sunday included a British Tractor Pulling Championship, a Truck Show, fairground and food stalls, a beer tent and live music.
Take a look at some fabulous pictures from the event.
Crowds enjoying the 2025 Scorton Tractor Pull. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Action from the 2025 Scorton Tractor Pull. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
