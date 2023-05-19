These are the worst streets for parking in Blackpool, according to the general public.
The Gazette asked its readers which streets in Blackpool were the worst for bad parking, and over a hundred users online offered their answers, whether it be due to double parking, pavement parking, or simply not enough parking.
Some people really are at their wits’ ends over parking issues!
Many have named and shamed specific roads, take a look at them below:
One reader wrote: "Topping Street. Especially now the East car park has been reduced by 75% and there’s not a single disabled space in the area. Quite how the businesses are coping I don’t know "
Another commented: "Topping street … buses not being able to get through because of outrageous parking sorry dumping of cars!" Photo: BEG
Warbreck Hill Road. A reader said: "The part between Devonshire Road roundabout and the High School during school opening and close timings. Parking and speeding traffic a real problem. Photo: BEG
Common Edge Road. One reader wrote: "You can barely see if anyone's coming down it if you wish to join from a side street, got to peek out from between the junction parkers." Photo: BEG
Bloomfield Road: One reader said: "Anywhere near Bloomfield area on match day that doesn’t have permit parking." Photo: Google