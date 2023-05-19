News you can trust since 1873
18 streets in Blackpool that are terrible for parking, according to Gazette readers

These are the worst streets for parking in Blackpool, according to the general public.

By Richard Hunt
Published 19th May 2023, 15:14 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 15:27 BST

The Gazette asked its readers which streets in Blackpool were the worst for bad parking, and over a hundred users online offered their answers, whether it be due to double parking, pavement parking, or simply not enough parking.

Some people really are at their wits’ ends over parking issues!

Many have named and shamed specific roads, take a look at them below:

One reader wrote: "Topping Street. Especially now the East car park has been reduced by 75% and there’s not a single disabled space in the area. Quite how the businesses are coping I don’t know " Another commented: "Topping street … buses not being able to get through because of outrageous parking sorry dumping of cars!"

Worst streets for bad parking

Warbreck Hill Road. A reader said: "The part between Devonshire Road roundabout and the High School during school opening and close timings. Parking and speeding traffic a real problem.

Worst streets for bad parking

Common Edge Road. One reader wrote: "You can barely see if anyone's coming down it if you wish to join from a side street, got to peek out from between the junction parkers."

Worst streets for bad parking

Bloomfield Road: One reader said: "Anywhere near Bloomfield area on match day that doesn’t have permit parking."

Worst streets for bad parking

