18 pictures of St Annes Music Festival 2023 as it returns with Minions for August Bank Holiday weekend

St Annes Music Festival returned bigger and better on Friday for a four day August Bank Holiday weekend event – even bringing the Minions to town!
By Emma Downey
Published 27th Aug 2023, 13:34 BST

The musical extravaganza in Ashton Gardens will cover a fourth evening for the first time as it runs from 6.15pm on Friday, August 25 through full days of acts on the Saturday and Sunday and performances up to 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.

Take a look at some of the pictures and entertainers from the event.

St Annes Music Festival even brought along some Minions to the event in the shape of a boucy castle

1. St Annes Music Festival

St Annes Music Festival even brought along some Minions to the event in the shape of a boucy castle Photo: Daniel Martino

Enjoying the festival

2. St Annes Music Festival

Enjoying the festival Photo: Daniel Martino

Enjoying the music

3. St Annes Music Festival

Enjoying the music Photo: Daniel Martino

Hush perform to the crowds

4. St Annes Music Festival

Hush perform to the crowds Photo: Daniel Martino

Belting out a tune

5. St Annes Music Festival

Belting out a tune Photo: Daniel Martino

Enjoying one of the amusement rides

6. St Annes Music Festival

Enjoying one of the amusement rides Photo: Daniel Martino

Put your hands up if you're having fun!

7. St Annes Music Festival

Put your hands up if you're having fun! Photo: Daniel Martino

Lost Hill perform for the crowds

8. St Annes Music Festival

Lost Hill perform for the crowds Photo: Daniel Martino

