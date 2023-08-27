18 pictures of St Annes Music Festival 2023 as it returns with Minions for August Bank Holiday weekend
St Annes Music Festival returned bigger and better on Friday for a four day August Bank Holiday weekend event – even bringing the Minions to town!
By Emma Downey
Published 27th Aug 2023, 13:34 BST
The musical extravaganza in Ashton Gardens will cover a fourth evening for the first time as it runs from 6.15pm on Friday, August 25 through full days of acts on the Saturday and Sunday and performances up to 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28.
Take a look at some of the pictures and entertainers from the event.
