Dance Floor Heroes returns to Blackpool next year and will once again see novice dancers team up with professional dance partners to compete in ‘The Ultimate Battle of the Ballroom’ at the iconic Winter Gardens.

Over the weekend, auditions for the next Dance Floor Heroes were held at the Winter Gardens and it included workshops with former Strictly Come Dancing professional Ian Whaite and Dancing on Ice professional Dan Whiston.

Take a look at 17 photos from the day blow...

More information on the next Dance Floor Heroes will come at a later date.

1 . Dance Floor Heroes auditions 1 Ian Waite leads a workshop at Dance Floor Heroes audition day in Blackpool Winter Gardens. | Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

2 . Dance Floor Heroes auditions 2 Dancing On Ice star Dan Whiston hosted a Zumba workshop | Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

3 . Dance Floor Heroes auditions 3 Hopefuls take part in a ballroom workshop led by Ian Waite | Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

4 . Dance Floor Heroes auditions 4 Another look at Ian's ballroom workshop | Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales

5 . Dance Floor Heroes auditions 5 Dance Floor Heroes hopefuls are put through their paces in a Zumba workshop led by Dan Whiston | Lucinda Herbert Photo Sales