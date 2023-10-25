17 photos as the Miniyacht European Championships 2023 regatta took place at St Annes Land Yacht Club
The mini-yacht regatta was held on the sands at St Annes between 20 – 23 October, 2023.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 25th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 17:04 BST
The regatta formed part of St Annes Land Yacht Club’s celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of FISLY, the International Land and Sand Yachting Federation.
It was also the final 2022/23 British Federation of Land and Sand Yacht Clubs championships, for the Mini-Yacht class.
