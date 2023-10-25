News you can trust since 1873
17 photos as the Miniyacht European Championships 2023 regatta took place at St Annes Land Yacht Club

The mini-yacht regatta was held on the sands at St Annes between 20 – 23 October, 2023.
By Lucinda Herbert
Published 25th Oct 2023, 17:00 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 17:04 BST

The regatta formed part of St Annes Land Yacht Club’s celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of FISLY, the International Land and Sand Yachting Federation.

It was also the final 2022/23 British Federation of Land and Sand Yacht Clubs championships, for the Mini-Yacht class.

Miniyacht European Championships 2023 at St Annes

1. Miniyacht European Championships 2023 at St Annes

Miniyacht European Championships 2023 at St Annes Photo: Neil Cross

