Whether it’s called a roast dinner or a Sunday lunch, a carvery is a British staple. Succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash, fresh vegetables and the all important roasties make for the perfect meal on a cold winter’s day.
Here’s where to find the best Sunday roasts served up across Lancashire – as rated by you – without lifting a finger.
1. 19 of the best places for a Sunday roast in Lancashire according to readers
Thumbs up if you love a Sunday roast! Photo: ED
2. The Spinners Cowling
The Spinners Cowling, Cowling Rd, Chorley PR6 9EA. Photo: ED
3. The White Bull
The White Bull, 135 Market St, Chorley PR7 2SG. Photo: COLIN WREN
4. The Patten Arms
The Patten Arms, Park Ln, Winmarleigh, Preston PR3 0JU. Photo: Google
5. The Brown Cow
The Brown Cow, 19 Bridge Rd, Chatburn, Clitheroe BB7 4AW Photo: Tripadvisor
6. The Lytham Kitchen
The Lytham Kitchen, 9 Market Square, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5LW. Photo: Google
