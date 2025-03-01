17 of the best places for a Sunday roast in Lancashire according to readers

By Emma Downey
Published 1st Mar 2025, 18:08 BST
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 18:17 BST
Let’s face it, who doesn’t love a Sunday roast with all the trimmings to round off the week.

Whether it’s called a roast dinner or a Sunday lunch, a carvery is a British staple. Succulent meat, thick gravy, creamy mash, fresh vegetables and the all important roasties make for the perfect meal on a cold winter’s day.

Here’s where to find the best Sunday roasts served up across Lancashire – as rated by you – without lifting a finger.

The Spinners Cowling, Cowling Rd, Chorley PR6 9EA.

2. The Spinners Cowling

The Spinners Cowling, Cowling Rd, Chorley PR6 9EA. Photo: ED

The White Bull, 135 Market St, Chorley PR7 2SG.

3. The White Bull

The White Bull, 135 Market St, Chorley PR7 2SG. Photo: COLIN WREN

The Patten Arms, Park Ln, Winmarleigh, Preston PR3 0JU.

4. The Patten Arms

The Patten Arms, Park Ln, Winmarleigh, Preston PR3 0JU. Photo: Google

The Brown Cow, 19 Bridge Rd, Chatburn, Clitheroe BB7 4AW

5. The Brown Cow

The Brown Cow, 19 Bridge Rd, Chatburn, Clitheroe BB7 4AW Photo: Tripadvisor

The Lytham Kitchen, 9 Market Square, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5LW.

6. The Lytham Kitchen

The Lytham Kitchen, 9 Market Square, Lytham, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5LW. Photo: Google

