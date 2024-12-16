The three-mile Nicky Nook Santa Hat Hike saw the man himself guiding the festive walkers and handing out presents at Wyresdale Park, Scorton, on Saturday morning.
This was followed by the Santa Hat Dash with paddlers racing one full lap of the lake totalling half a mile.
Take a look at some of the fantastic pictures.
Walkers take part in the annual Nicky Nook's Santa Hat Hike. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Santa and some elves. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Some of the many walkers and their furry friends. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Jingle Bells... Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Nicky Nook's Santa Hat Hike. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
So many Santa hats! Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
