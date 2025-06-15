17 fabulous pics as Mangiamo at The Squirrel pub and restaurant undergoes refurb with state of the art beer garden

By Emma Downey
Published 15th Jun 2025, 09:37 BST
A popular Bispham pub and restaurant has reopened after undergoing an extensive refurb.

Although known for years as The Squirrel Hotel, the family orientated pub saw new owner Paul Johnson and his team take over in September, and he announced that the all-new restaurant would be called Mangiamo (Italian for Let’s Eat), with a completely new, Mediterranean-style menu.

Alongside an extensive food and drinks menu t suit every palate, Mangiamo at The Squirrel now offers a state of the art beer garden, a kids zone, a games room will also be showing live sports and hosting quiz nights.

Check out some fabulous pics.

Photo: UGC

Many delighted customers.

Many delighted customers. Photo: UGC

The massive beer garden - perfect for those family get-togethers.

The massive beer garden - perfect for those family get-togethers. Photo: UGC

Take a seat.

Take a seat. Photo: UGC

The spacious interior.

The spacious interior. Photo: UGC

The pub underwent the extensive refurb last month.

The pub underwent the extensive refurb last month. Photo: UGC

