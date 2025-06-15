Although known for years as The Squirrel Hotel, the family orientated pub saw new owner Paul Johnson and his team take over in September, and he announced that the all-new restaurant would be called Mangiamo (Italian for Let’s Eat), with a completely new, Mediterranean-style menu.
Alongside an extensive food and drinks menu t suit every palate, Mangiamo at The Squirrel now offers a state of the art beer garden, a kids zone, a games room will also be showing live sports and hosting quiz nights.
Check out some fabulous pics.
Check out some fab pics from Mangiamo at The Squirrel pub and restaurant's recent refurb.
Many delighted customers. Photo: UGC
The massive beer garden - perfect for those family get-togethers. Photo: UGC
Take a seat. Photo: UGC
The spacious interior. Photo: UGC
The pub underwent the extensive refurb last month. Photo: UGC