17 fabulous pics as hundreds turn out for Lytham Car Show

By Emma Downey
Published 16th Jun 2025, 11:35 BST
Hundreds turned out once again for the popular Lytham Car Show.

The event was held yesterday from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Lytham Green.

It attracts over 600 classic, modern classic, supercars and specialist cars and motorcycles and this year’s proved to be bigger and better than ever!

Take a look at some of the pictures.

Lytham Car Show.

Lytham Car Show

Lytham Car Show. Photo: Neil Cross

Lytham Car Show.

Lytham Car Show

Lytham Car Show. Photo: Neil Cross

Lytham Car Show.

Lytham Car Show

Lytham Car Show. Photo: Neil Cross

Lytham Car Show.

Lytham Car Show

Lytham Car Show. Photo: Neil Cross

Lytham Car Show.

Lytham Car Show

Lytham Car Show. Photo: Neil Cross

Lytham Car Show.

Lytham Car Show

Lytham Car Show. Photo: Neil Cross

