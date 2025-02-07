ITV has announced that Celebrity Big Brother will return to our screens later in 2025 - and there are already rumours about which famous faces will be making the famous house home and it includes some Lancashire stars.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Big Brother made a comeback in March last year, after ITV revived the show in 2023, with twelve well-known personalities living together for a two and a half weeks.

Among those vying for the crown in last year’s edition were presenter Fern Britton, music manager Louis Walsh, Coronation Street actor Colson Smith and the Princess of Wales' uncle Gary Goldsmith. Reality star David Potts, known for his role on Ibiza Weekender, won in the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next Celebrity Bit Brother, hosted by Will Best andLancashire’s AJ Odudu, will return in the Spring so, which celebrities are thought to be heading in the CBB house this year?

Here’s all we know so far and note that two Lancashire hopefuls are amongst them!

Rebekah Vardy

Rebekah Vardy. | Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

There’s a 42.1% chance that Vardy will enter the Big Brother house, according to Gambling.com's Entertainment expert, James Leyfield. It's been a few months since Vardy watched on from her sofa as her former court rival and fellow WAG Coleen Rooney headed into the I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! jungle so there’s rumours she’s keen to back into reality TV herself. Vardy did also previously enter into the I’m a Celeb jungle.

Paris Fury

Paris Fury.

Leyfield thinks there’s a 40% chance Paris Fury, wife of boxing legend Tyson Fury, will be going in to the famous house this year. The 35-year-old has been married to Tyson for almost 20 years and the couple share seven children. Fans fell in love with Paris during the Netflix series ‘At Home with the Furys’ and are keen to see more on her on their TV screens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Rinna

US actress Lisa Rinna attends the Golden Globes WWD Style Awards at the Four Seasons Hotel at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles, California on January 3, 2025. | AFP via Getty Images

There’s a 33.3% chance American actress, television personality and model Lisa Rinna will take part in the show, says Leyfield.

She is best known for her roles as Billie Reed on the NBC daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives and Taylor McBride on Fox's television drama Melrose Place. She’s also no stranger to reality TV. Between 2014 and 2022, Rinna starred on Bravo's hit reality television series The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Other television credits include being a contestant on NBC's The Celebrity Apprentice and ABC's Dancing with the Stars.

Penny Mordaunt

Penny Mordaunt

Leyfield reckons there’s a 22.2% chance that former Lord President of the Council, Leader of the House of Commons and Conservative party leader candidate Penny Mordaunt will be in the CCB house.

Danny Beard

Danny Beard

32-year-old Danny Beard, real name Daniel Curtis, a British drag performer and singer, who appeared on Britain's Got Talent and Karaoke Club: Drag Edition and won the fourth series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK may be about to add CBB to his reality show list. Leyfield thinks there’s an 18.2% chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Worth

Coronation Street recently featured the character Gail Platt having a heart attack

Fresh from her departure from Coronation Street after a 50 year career as Gail Platt, actress Helen Worth may fancy letting the public get to know the real her in the CBB house. There’s a 16.7% chance she’ll be one of this year’s housemates, according to Leyfield.

Joe Baggs

Gogglebox star and influencer Joe Baggs. Photo by Facebook/Joe Baggs. | Facebook/Joe Baggs

Gogglebox star Joe Baggs, 27, who is also a major influencer on TikTok with 943.3K followers and a 44.6M likes, could be going on the reality show. There’s a 15.4% chance, according to Leyfield.

Nadine Dorries

Nadine Dorries. | AFP via Getty Images

Former MP Nadine Dorries, who was suspended from the Conservative party whip in 2012 for taking part in I’m a Celebrity, may be having another go at reality TV and appearing on CBB. She was the first contestant to be voted out of I’m a Celeb, so she’d be hoping she wouldn’t be the first evictee from the Big Brother house. Leyfield thinks there’s a 14.3% chance she’ll appear.

Jonathan Gullis

Jonathan Gullis with Boris Johnson. | AFP via Getty Images

Jonathan Gullis is another former politian who may be about to become a CBB housemate. He’s a 35-year-old former teacher who served as Member of Parliament for Stoke-on-Trent North from 2019 to 2024. There’s a 13.3% chance he’ll be taking part in CBB thid year, says Leyfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kwasi Kwarteng

Kwasi Kwarteng. Picture by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

There’s an 11.1% chance Kwasi Kwarteng will move into the CCB house, according to Leyfield.

He served as the Chancellor of the Exchequer from September to October 2022 under Liz Truss and the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy from 2021 to 2022 under Boris Johnson.

Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury.

25-year-old boxer Tommy Fury, who is the younger brother of fellow boxer Tyson Fury, is no stranger to the reality scene as he took part in ITV dating show Love Island in 2019. Fury was reportedly due to take part in last year’s I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here, but pulled out at the last minute. So, he may be getting ready to go in the country’s biggest house instead.

Ella Morgan

Ella Morgan. | Instagram/@ellamorganc

Ella Morgan, 31, first rose to fame in 2023 when she was the first transgender bride on E4 dating show Married at First Sight. Last year, she was then the first transgender woman to join the celebrity dating agency on Celebs Go Dating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source told The Sun: “Ella Morgan has had a meeting with ITV producers about appearing in the next series of Celebrity Big Brother. It’s just early talks at this stage but Ella is really up for it and bosses were impressed by her.”

The source continued: “She knows how to bring drama, as her stints on MAFS and Celebs Go Dating proved, and she is also a great representative of the LGBTQ+ community, so watch this space.”

Kaleb Cooper

Kaleb Cooper. | Getty Images for the NTA's

Farmer and TV personality Kaleb Cooper, aged 26, is best known for appearing on farming documentary show Clarkson's Farm, helping Clarkson with the day-to-day tasks of farm life.

Danny Dyer

Danny Dyer. | getty

Eastenders actor Danny Dyer, 47, was another name rumoured for last year’s I’m a Celeb. That rumour obviously turned out not to be true, but could this one?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eamonn Holmes

Eamonn Holmes.

Eamonn Holmes has caused quit a stir in the last few years. Firstly because of his feud with former This Morning colleague Phillip Schofield. Secondly, it was due to the breakdown of this marriage to Ruth Langsford after 14 years together - and then debuting his relationship with new girlfriend Katie Alexander, who is around 20 years his junior, just two months later. So, the TV presenter would have plenty to talk about.

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Amelia Dimoldenberg.

Comedian and presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg, 30, is the creator and host of the web series Chicken Shop Date. In the series, she interviews celebrities in fried chicken restaurants - all with her sarcastic sense of humour. She’s sure to have lots of stories to share.

Annie Kilner

Annie Kilner. | Getty Images

Kyle Walker’s wife Annie Kilner is reportedly in talks to join the cast of this year’s Celebrity Big Brother.

The former Manchester City star may have just made the move to Italy to join AC Milan, but Annie could be staying into the UK as she is said to be eyeing up a £750,000 deal to join the hit ITV reality show. However, before signing on the dotted line, the 32-year-old is said to have made one huge stipulation to producers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sun reports that Annie has agreed to sign on only if her love rival Lauryn Goodman does not also appear on the show. Kyle’s affair with the 34-year-old influencer and model hit the headlines after she revealed that the footballer had fathered a second child with her despite still being married to Annie, who was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child when the scandalous affair came to light.

Annie filed for divorce from the Kyle in late 2024, but the couple are said to be putting the separation on hold.

An official launch date for Celebrity Big Brother 2025 has not yet been annouced by ITV, but we’ll update this page with it once we have it.