Led by legendary resort DJ Lionel Vinyl, hundreds of people enjoyed the sun as they danced the afternoon away on the Comedy Carpet.

The event was part of the calendar of events for Capital of Dance, Blackpool.

Dancers took their places at 2pm on Friday and were put through their paces by the undisputed King of Disco; Lionel Vinyl.

Those attending were asked to register with our Capital of Dance Festival volunteers and to dress up in their best disco outfits.

The dance party to end all dance parties was to celebrate the culmination of Dance Marathon week for Capital of Dance.

Check out the amazing pictures from the event.

