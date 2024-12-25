150 tractors put on a dazzling display at the Clitheroe Christmas Tractor Run 2024

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Dec 2024, 09:28 BST
The fifth Clitheroe Charity Christmas Tractor Run got underway recently as 150 tractors adorned in dazzling festive lights toured the Ribble Valley.

The tractor run took place on Sunday when hundreds of spectators lined the route to watch this unique celebration of rural life, which aims to spread Christmas cheer while raising funds for two important causes.

As the convoy made its way through the Ribble Valley and over the iconic Nick of Pendle Hill, the illuminated tractors could be seen for miles

This year proceeds will support Clitheroe Young Farmers—a youth charity empowering individuals aged 10 to 28—and the Yellow Wellies Farm Safety Foundation, a vital charity dedicated to improving mental health in rural communities and promoting farm safety.

So far, over £6,000 has been raised and, with donations still pouring in, the team are optimistic about matching last year’s incredible total of £10,000.

Take a look at some of the fabulously festive pictures from the event.

If you would like to make a donation click HERE.

Clitheroe Christmas Tractor Run 2024.

Clitheroe Christmas Tractor Run 2024

Clitheroe Christmas Tractor Run 2024.

As the convoy made its way through the Ribble Valley and over the iconic Nick of Pendle Hill, the illuminated tractors could be seen for miles.

Clitheroe Christmas Tractor Run 2024

As the convoy made its way through the Ribble Valley and over the iconic Nick of Pendle Hill, the illuminated tractors could be seen for miles.

The fifth Charity Christmas Tractor Run which took place on Sunday.

Clitheroe Christmas Tractor Run 2024

The fifth Charity Christmas Tractor Run which took place on Sunday.

So far, over £6,000 has been raised.

Clitheroe Christmas Tractor Run 2024

So far, over £6,000 has been raised.

This year's event was truly spectacular, with 150 tractors adorned in dazzling festive lights touring the Ribble Valley, drawing an incredible turnout from across Lancashire and the North West.

Clitheroe Christmas Tractor Run 2024

This year's event was truly spectacular, with 150 tractors adorned in dazzling festive lights touring the Ribble Valley, drawing an incredible turnout from across Lancashire and the North West.

Spot the trail of tractors.

Clitheroe Christmas Tractor Run 2024

Spot the trail of tractors.

