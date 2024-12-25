The tractor run took place on Sunday when hundreds of spectators lined the route to watch this unique celebration of rural life, which aims to spread Christmas cheer while raising funds for two important causes.
As the convoy made its way through the Ribble Valley and over the iconic Nick of Pendle Hill, the illuminated tractors could be seen for miles
This year proceeds will support Clitheroe Young Farmers—a youth charity empowering individuals aged 10 to 28—and the Yellow Wellies Farm Safety Foundation, a vital charity dedicated to improving mental health in rural communities and promoting farm safety.
So far, over £6,000 has been raised and, with donations still pouring in, the team are optimistic about matching last year’s incredible total of £10,000.
Take a look at some of the fabulously festive pictures from the event.
If you would like to make a donation click HERE.
