Monae Smith from New Rough Hey represented England at Barnsley in March, beating Nancy Shepherd in the Under 57kg category, with a unanimous decision from the judges.

She is now hoping to be selected for EUBC Junior European Championships which will take place in Monza, Italy, in late September, early October.

Mum Beka Smith, 33, who does fashion design and is currently on maternity leave, said: "I am very proud of her. She works extremely hard and it is paying off.

Boxer Monae Smith who hails from Preston and trains at Sharpstyle Gym in Blackpool, has won the Tri Nation Championships

"She has been boxing since she was about nine. She is dedicated to it."

Monae trains twice a day, five days a week at Sharpstyle Gym in Blackpool with her coaches Brian Moody and Tom Scott.

Brian said: "Since she has joined us she is going upwards and onwards.

"She has won the Nationals, she has won the Tri Nationals and I am quietly confident she should get selected for the Europeans.

A star in training

With the way she is boxing at the minute she should win.

"The work she puts in. She is a fabulous boxer and a good girl to coach."

Her already long list of impressive accolades at such a young age include being a Three Nations champion, a National champion, a three-time North West champion, twice Golden Girl champion in Sweden, the Esker Box Cup champion in Ireland and a MTK Box Cup champion.

What makes the latest win even more impressive is that her every day training was taken away from her during lockdown which placed a struggle on her routine, but made her even more determined to succeed.

Boxer Monae Smith who lives in Preston but trains at Sharpstyle Gym in Blackpool

Beka added: "I think every child struggled in lockdown with not being able to go to school, see friends and train for any sport.

"So it is finally nice to see them back at it, whether that be boxing competitions or football - it’s nice to be able to see children be children again."

"After she is 18 she’s planning on doing a year in seniors then to turn over to pro.

Her favourite boxer is Terrance Crawford.

Monae used to attend JR Gym in Preston under the coaching guidance of Johnny Roye before moving on to Sharpstyle Gym in Blackpool last November to coach Andy Abrol, where she won the National Championship.

Crediting her daughter's mentors, Beka continued: "They have all been great with her and she wouldn’t be where she is today without them all."

Twice a national runner-up before joining SharpstyleGym, Monae's final was adjudged the "best open-class female fight of the event.

She has also been selected for the England squad GB Junior and Youth Three Nations 2022.

Next on the agenda is the Hull Box Cup which is the biggest Olympic style boxing tournament in England for minors through to and including seniors.