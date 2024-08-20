15 new Strictly Come Dancing stars eyeing up the Blackpool Tower ballroom, inc Shayne Ward & Toyah Willcox

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 09:16 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 08:33 BST

The cast of the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing have finally been announced but who are they?

The popular BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing returns to our TV screens this Autumn with a brand new set of dancing celebrities.

A pinnacle in the Strictly calendar is the highly anticipated Blackpool week where the stars and their dancing partners will get to grace the Blackpool Tower Ballroom that is so steeped in history.

But who are the celebrities who are eyeing up that iconic Blackpool Tower Ballroom? 

Take a look at the full Strictly Come Dancing line-up 2024 below

The full Strictly Come Dancing line-up has been announced

1. Strictly stars 2024

The full Strictly Come Dancing line-up has been announced | Getty

Photo Sales
The comedian, who is blind, was the first contestant to be announced

2. Chris McCausland

The comedian, who is blind, was the first contestant to be announced | Getty Images for BAUER

Photo Sales
The JLS star was the second star to be announced

3. JB Gill

The JLS star was the second star to be announced | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The opera singer, best known for the Go Compare ad, was announced on Vernon Kay’s Radio 2 show

4. Wynne Evans

The opera singer, best known for the Go Compare ad, was announced on Vernon Kay’s Radio 2 show | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The singer and actress was also announced on Vernon Kay’s Radio 2 show

5. Toyah Willcox

The singer and actress was also announced on Vernon Kay’s Radio 2 show | AFP via Getty Images

Photo Sales
Morning Live's resident doctor was also announced on Vernon Kay’s Radio 2 show

6. Dr Punam Krishan

Morning Live's resident doctor was also announced on Vernon Kay’s Radio 2 show | BBC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Strictly Come DancingCelebritiesBlackpool TowerBlackpool Tower BallroomBlackpoolBBC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.