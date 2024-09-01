15 showstopping pictures of the British Country Music Festival at Winter Gardens
Published 1st Sep 2024, 15:19 BST
The British Country Music Festival rocked Winter Gardens with three days of showstopping live music.
Taking place from August 30 to September 1, the festival celebrated its fifth birthday.
To mark the occasion, organisers curated an exciting line-up that highlighted contemporary country, Americana and their subgenres.
Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.
The large crowd at the British Country Music Festival 2024. Photo: DAVE NELSON
The British Country Music Festival 2024. Photo: Dave Nelson
Julian Taylor. Photo: Dave Nelson
Kezia Gill. Photo: DAVE NELSON
Luke Flear. Photo: Dave Nelson
Vic Allen. Photo: Dave Nelson