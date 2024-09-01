15 showstopping pictures of the British Country Music Festival at Winter Gardens

By Emma Downey
Published 1st Sep 2024, 15:19 BST
The British Country Music Festival rocked Winter Gardens with three days of showstopping live music.

Taking place from August 30 to September 1, the festival celebrated its fifth birthday.

To mark the occasion, organisers curated an exciting line-up that highlighted contemporary country, Americana and their subgenres.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

The large crowd at the British Country Music Festival 2024.

1. The British Country Music Festival 2024

The large crowd at the British Country Music Festival 2024. Photo: DAVE NELSON

The British Country Music Festival 2024.

2. The British Country Music Festival 2024

The British Country Music Festival 2024. Photo: Dave Nelson

Julian Taylor.

3. The British Country Music Festival 2024

Julian Taylor. Photo: Dave Nelson

Kezia Gill.

4. The British Country Music Festival 2024

Kezia Gill. Photo: DAVE NELSON

Luke Flear.

5. The British Country Music Festival 2024

Luke Flear. Photo: Dave Nelson

Vic Allen.

6. The British Country Music Festival 2024

Vic Allen. Photo: Dave Nelson

