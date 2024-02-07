News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

15 restaurants in Lancashire worthy of Michelin star Guide voted by readers

As Lancashire restaurants including Aven in Preston and Fell Bistro in Longridge celebrated being confirmed for this year’s Michelin Guide, We asked readers for their verdict on which restaurants they thought should have been awarded a Mitchelin star.
By Emma Downey
Published 7th Feb 2024, 15:37 GMT

The Michelin Guide collates the best restaurants from around the globe and has been running for over 100 years.

Here are 15 readers deemed worthy.

As Lancashire restaurants including Aven in Preston and Fell Bistro in Longridge celebrated being confirmed for this year’s Michelin Guide, We asked readers for their verdict on which restaurants they thought should have been awarded a Mitchelin star.

1. Lancashire restaurants deemed worthy of a Mitchelin star Guide

As Lancashire restaurants including Aven in Preston and Fell Bistro in Longridge celebrated being confirmed for this year’s Michelin Guide, We asked readers for their verdict on which restaurants they thought should have been awarded a Mitchelin star. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Langs restaurant is situated in the small Lancashire village of Little Hoole, near Preston. Offering a contemporary English/International cuisine, using freshly prepared local produce.

2. Langs Restaurant

Langs restaurant is situated in the small Lancashire village of Little Hoole, near Preston. Offering a contemporary English/International cuisine, using freshly prepared local produce. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bar Pintxos - a Spanish restaurant and bar to the people of Preston. Infused with stunning Spanish wines, Cavas, and music there is always something for everyone, formal and informal.

3. Bar Pintxos

Bar Pintxos - a Spanish restaurant and bar to the people of Preston. Infused with stunning Spanish wines, Cavas, and music there is always something for everyone, formal and informal. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Villa Wrea Green is a quaint country house hotel based in idyllic country side near Preston Lancashire. Enjoy a culinary delight at the award-winning 4-star hotel. Using only the freshest local produce and finest ingredients. You can choose from an array of cuisines

4. The Villa

The Villa Wrea Green is a quaint country house hotel based in idyllic country side near Preston Lancashire. Enjoy a culinary delight at the award-winning 4-star hotel. Using only the freshest local produce and finest ingredients. You can choose from an array of cuisines Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Encore, located at Brewers Print Building, Peter Street, in Chorley serves up an array of tantalising vegan dishes and cocktails

5. Encore

Encore, located at Brewers Print Building, Peter Street, in Chorley serves up an array of tantalising vegan dishes and cocktails Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Quarterhouse is an independent, chef-owned kitchen and bar in Lancaster which offers contemporary British cuisine, sharing plates and brunch

6. The Quarterhouse

The Quarterhouse is an independent, chef-owned kitchen and bar in Lancaster which offers contemporary British cuisine, sharing plates and brunch Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonlongridge