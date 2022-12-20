15 pictures of the Stanley Park Christmas carol concert
Singers got in the festive mood to belt out some Christmas classics at Blackpool’s Stanley Park.
By Andy Moffatt
44 minutes ago
The Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company led the singing, with the concert taking place from 1pm on the cafe terrace on Sunday.
A spokesperson for the Friends of Stanley Park, said all money collected will be donated to Victoria Hospital’s Blue Skies fund and Sam’s Superheroes.” Here are 15 pictures by Gazette photographer Daniel Martino from the event.
Undefined: readMore
Page 1 of 4