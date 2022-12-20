News you can trust since 1873
15 pictures of the Stanley Park Christmas carol concert

Singers got in the festive mood to belt out some Christmas classics at Blackpool’s Stanley Park.

By Andy Moffatt
44 minutes ago

The Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company led the singing, with the concert taking place from 1pm on the cafe terrace on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Friends of Stanley Park, said all money collected will be donated to Victoria Hospital’s Blue Skies fund and Sam’s Superheroes.” Here are 15 pictures by Gazette photographer Daniel Martino from the event.

1. Christmas Carol concert in Stanley Park

Singing from the same hymn sheet

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. Christmas Carol concert in Stanley Park

The rain didn't deter the crowds

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. Christmas Carol concert in Stanley Park

All proceeds from the event will go to charity

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. Christmas Carol concert in Stanley Park

Umbrellas at the ready

Photo: Daniel Martino

Stanley ParkBlackpool