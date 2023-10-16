News you can trust since 1873
15 pictures from Farrington Moss pumpkin picking in Leyland

With Halloween just around the corner Farrington Moss has once again returned with heir popular pumpkin picking.
By Emma Downey
Published 16th Oct 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2023, 11:55 BST

Whether you use them for soup or carving, take a look at some of the P-P-Pick up a pumpkin pictures.

Cousins Elliott Whiteside-Lee and Theodore Lee, both aged 3

1. Pumpkin picking at Farrington Moss

Cousins Elliott Whiteside-Lee and Theodore Lee, both aged 3 Photo: Daniel Martino

Deciding on the best pumpkins

2. Pumpkin picking at Farrington Moss

Deciding on the best pumpkins Photo: Daniel Martino

Tristan and Callum Thompson

3. Pumpkin picking at Farrington Moss

Tristan and Callum Thompson Photo: Daniel Martino

A field full of pumpkins

4. Pumpkin picking at Farrington Moss

A field full of pumpkins Photo: Daniel Martino

Lisa Riding with Mollie, 7 and Ruby, 11

5. Pumpkin picking at Farrington Moss

Lisa Riding with Mollie, 7 and Ruby, 11 Photo: Daniel Martino

Checking out the pumpkins

6. Pumpkin picking at Farrington Moss

Checking out the pumpkins Photo: Daniel Martino

