With Halloween just around the corner Farrington Moss has once again returned with heir popular pumpkin picking.
Whether you use them for soup or carving, take a look at some of the P-P-Pick up a pumpkin pictures.
1. Pumpkin picking at Farrington Moss
Cousins Elliott Whiteside-Lee and Theodore Lee, both aged 3 Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Pumpkin picking at Farrington Moss
Deciding on the best pumpkins Photo: Daniel Martino
3. Pumpkin picking at Farrington Moss
Tristan and Callum Thompson Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Pumpkin picking at Farrington Moss
A field full of pumpkins Photo: Daniel Martino
5. Pumpkin picking at Farrington Moss
Lisa Riding with Mollie, 7 and Ruby, 11 Photo: Daniel Martino
6. Pumpkin picking at Farrington Moss
Checking out the pumpkins Photo: Daniel Martino