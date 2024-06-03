15 pictures as Warton revels in colourful Carnival

By Tony Durkin
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 11:23 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2024, 12:56 BST
Warton was a cavalcade of colour as villagers turned out in numbers to enjoy Carnival Day.

The event, which signals the start of the Fylde carnivals and club days summer season, was revived in 2019 after a long gap and was then interrupted by the pandemic but has proved immensely popular since, featuring games and entertainment for all the family as well as a morning procession.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “What an amazing day! Thanks so much to everyone who came along to party with us at Warton Carnival Day 2024.”

Participants in the Warton Carnival Day procession.

1. Warton Carnival Day

Participants in the Warton Carnival Day procession. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Participants in the Warton Carnival Day procession.

2. Warton Carnival Day

Participants in the Warton Carnival Day procession. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

A young participant in the Warton Carnival Day procession.

3. Warton Carnival Day

A young participant in the Warton Carnival Day procession. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

A participant in the Warton Carnival Day procession.

4. Warton Carnival Day

A participant in the Warton Carnival Day procession. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Warton Carnival Day procession was packed with spectacular sights.

5. Warton Carnival Day

Warton Carnival Day procession was packed with spectacular sights. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

A colourful participant in the Warton Carnival Day procession.

6. Warton Carnival Day

A colourful participant in the Warton Carnival Day procession. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

