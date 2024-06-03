The event, which signals the start of the Fylde carnivals and club days summer season, was revived in 2019 after a long gap and was then interrupted by the pandemic but has proved immensely popular since, featuring games and entertainment for all the family as well as a morning procession.
A spokesman for the organisers said: “What an amazing day! Thanks so much to everyone who came along to party with us at Warton Carnival Day 2024.”
Participants in the Warton Carnival Day procession. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Participants in the Warton Carnival Day procession. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
A young participant in the Warton Carnival Day procession. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
A participant in the Warton Carnival Day procession. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
Warton Carnival Day procession was packed with spectacular sights. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson
A colourful participant in the Warton Carnival Day procession. Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson