15 pictures as Strictly stars including Pete Wicks and Tasha Ghouri greet fans in Blackpool

By Emma Downey
Published 17th Nov 2024, 13:05 GMT
Strictly fans descended outside Blackpool Tower on Saturday evening in the hope of getting a glimpse of the contestants and they weren’t disappointed.

Stars including Pete Wicks, Chris McCausland and Tasha Ghouri greeted fans outside Blackpool Tower and posed for selfies with them yesterday before their Strictly Come Dancing performances.

Actress Sarah Hadland and Love Island star Tasha Ghouri jointly topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in Blackpool.

The BBC One show was broadcast from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom on Saturday, celebrating its 20th year by opening with the professional dancers dancing to the Pet Shop Boys performing a medley of their hits, including It’s A Sin, Suburbia and What Have I Done To Deserve This.

The judges gave both Ghouri and Hadland a near-perfect score of 39 points.

Motsi Mabuse described Ghouri’s intense and dramatic paso doble routine to Nathan Lanier’s Torn, during which professional Aljaz Skorjanec flung her through his legs, as the “dance of the night”.

Hadland and her partner Vito Coppola’s couple’s choice routine to Padam Padam by Kylie Minogue was described by judge Craig Revel Horwood as “a little too perfect”.

Horwood told them he knew “it sounds weird”, but felt that Hadland lacked emotion, which he felt “brought you out” of the performance at moments.

Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures.

Strictly’s results show airs tonight on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7.20pm.

Chris McCausland with some colourful shades.

1. Strictly stars greet Blackpool fans

Chris McCausland with some colourful shades. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

A delighted Tasha Ghouri receives some flowers from fans.

2. Strictly stars greet Blackpool fans

A delighted Tasha Ghouri receives some flowers from fans. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Pete Wicks takes a selfie with fans.

3. Strictly stars greet Blackpool fans

Pete Wicks takes a selfie with fans. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Gladiators star and multi-sport Olympian Montell Douglas chats to fans.

4. Strictly stars greet Blackpool fans

Gladiators star and multi-sport Olympian Montell Douglas chats to fans. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Posing for a selfie.

5. Strictly stars greet Blackpool fans

Posing for a selfie. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

Pete pictured with a book that was given to him by a fan.

6. Strictly stars greet Blackpool fans

Pete pictured with a book that was given to him by a fan. Photo: Lucinda Herbert

