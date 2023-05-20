15 pictures as Dragon Boats race for Blue Skies fund under blue skies
Dragon boat racing on Fairhaven Lake brought out the crowds in glorious sunshine – and helped boost the coffers of a worthy cause.
By Tony Durkin
Published 20th May 2023, 18:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th May 2023, 18:42 BST
It was appropriate that the event in aid of the Blue Skies Hospital Fund took place under dazzling blue skies on one of the loveliest days of the years so far – and the conditions certainly brought the spectators out, with scores eager to get a view of the colourful craft on the water.
Teams of 17 each took part and it is hoped the event will have raised a good sum for the Blue Skies charity, which, In partnership with Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, enhances the provision of patient care for public benefit.