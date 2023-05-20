News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

15 pictures as Dragon Boats race for Blue Skies fund under blue skies

Dragon boat racing on Fairhaven Lake brought out the crowds in glorious sunshine – and helped boost the coffers of a worthy cause.

By Tony Durkin
Published 20th May 2023, 18:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th May 2023, 18:42 BST

It was appropriate that the event in aid of the Blue Skies Hospital Fund took place under dazzling blue skies on one of the loveliest days of the years so far – and the conditions certainly brought the spectators out, with scores eager to get a view of the colourful craft on the water.

Teams of 17 each took part and it is hoped the event will have raised a good sum for the Blue Skies charity, which, In partnership with Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, enhances the provision of patient care for public benefit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Colourful craft - and crew - were the order of the day at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.Colourful craft - and crew - were the order of the day at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.
Colourful craft - and crew - were the order of the day at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.
Crowds flocked to Fairhaven Lake to enjoy the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival.Crowds flocked to Fairhaven Lake to enjoy the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival.
Crowds flocked to Fairhaven Lake to enjoy the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival.
Most Popular
It was action on the water all the way at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.It was action on the water all the way at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.
It was action on the water all the way at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.
The teams stand by for action at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.The teams stand by for action at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.
The teams stand by for action at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.
Hide Ad
The White Church provides a scene backdrop to the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.The White Church provides a scene backdrop to the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.
The White Church provides a scene backdrop to the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.
Hide Ad
Instructions to the rowers were a key ingredient of the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.Instructions to the rowers were a key ingredient of the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.
Instructions to the rowers were a key ingredient of the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.
The rowers respond in impressive style.The rowers respond in impressive style.
The rowers respond in impressive style.
A goose glides along Fairhaven Lake serenely amid the racing action at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival.A goose glides along Fairhaven Lake serenely amid the racing action at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival.
A goose glides along Fairhaven Lake serenely amid the racing action at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival.
Hide Ad
This pair were colourfully kitted out to keep the sun at bay at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven LakeThis pair were colourfully kitted out to keep the sun at bay at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake
This pair were colourfully kitted out to keep the sun at bay at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake
Imaginative costumes added to the spectacle at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival.Imaginative costumes added to the spectacle at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival.
Imaginative costumes added to the spectacle at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival.
Hide Ad
Spectators were eager to capture the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival action at Fairhaven Lake.Spectators were eager to capture the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival action at Fairhaven Lake.
Spectators were eager to capture the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival action at Fairhaven Lake.
This trio certainly added to the colour of the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.This trio certainly added to the colour of the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.
This trio certainly added to the colour of the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.
Hide Ad
This group of competitors were eager to make their mark at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.This group of competitors were eager to make their mark at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.
This group of competitors were eager to make their mark at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.
A Dragon Boat tears through the water of Fairhaven Lake at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival.A Dragon Boat tears through the water of Fairhaven Lake at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival.
A Dragon Boat tears through the water of Fairhaven Lake at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival.
The competitors all had a great time at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.The competitors all had a great time at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.
The competitors all had a great time at the Blue Skies Dragon Boat Festival at Fairhaven Lake.