Fans of Doctor Who flocked to Blackpool for a fun-packed convention at the resort’s entertainment venue Viva celebrating 60 years of the time-travelling character on screen.

The event had the lot – an appearance by Colin Baker, who portrayed the sixth incarnation of the Doctor in the long-running science fiction television series, as well as Daleks, Cybermen, K9 the robotic dog and arch villain Davros.

From famous faces, cosplay characters, meet and greets, special guests, a brilliant selection of high calibre panelist’s from the Doctor Who genre and industry professionals from monster making special effects, comic illustrations, artistes and scriptwriters, it was a non stop fun and fantasy day for all the family to enjoy.

The convention, staged on Sunday April 30, has been hailed a huge success by one of the organisers, Pau M Tan, and host venue Viva.

Paul said: “We can’t say thanks enough to everyone who time travelled here and also to the organisers and events team here at Viva, who made the day so special and unique."The joyful response has been overwhelming and we are delighted with the success of the whole day.“The history and legendary legacy of Doctor Who in Blackpool continues to a new generation and ‘Who’ knows what will happen next?

"Literally watch this space …and time continuum!”Acacia Cairns, head of marketing at Viva Blackpool was delighted with the success of the turnout and said: “It was so unique and a very special event here at the Viva Arena and we were able to provide a great mix of really special features.”

1 . Doctor Who convention Invasion Blackpool at Viva. Connor Hart. is pictured with a Cyberman at the Dr Who convention Invasion Blackpool at Viva Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2 . Doctor Who convention Invasion Blackpool at Viva. Davros with Richard Ashton at the .Dr Who convention Invasion Blackpool at Viva. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3 . Doctor Who convention Invasion Blackpool at Viva. Pearl Mina with a Dalek at the Dr Who convention Invasion Blackpool at Viva. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4 . Dr Who convention Invasion Blackpool at Viva. Nicola Bryant and Colin Baker - the fifth Doctor Who, at Viva Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 4