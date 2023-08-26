News you can trust since 1873
15 photos: The best places in Blackpool and the Fylde coast to propose to your sweetheart

The top of Blackpool Tower is one of the most popular spots to propose to your sweetheart on the Fylde coast, according to Gazette readers.
By Richard Hunt
Published 26th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST

We asked which was the best place to pop the question - and received 257 replies.

Along with the Tower, other popular choices included Central Pier and the Big One rollercoaster.

Here we look at 15 places that readers suggested – one or two may come as a surprise!

1. Blackpool Tower

Chelsea Deakin said: "My husband proposed to me at the top of the tower". Ann Heward said: "Definitely at the top of Blackpool tower" and those sentiments were echoed by many others, including Rane Hankin, Lesley Williams, Jacqueline Hansford, Nick Smith and John Wba Adams. Photo: BEG

Angela Hunt said: "The disco ball at sunset beautiful, on a nice day." Many others agreed, including Hayley Todd, who said: "My husband proposed to me at the big disco ball at sunset"

2. Glitter ball sunset.jpg

Angela Hunt said: "The disco ball at sunset beautiful, on a nice day." Many others agreed, including Hayley Todd, who said: "My husband proposed to me at the big disco ball at sunset" Photo: BEG

Hayley Whittingham said: "My now husband proposed in Stanley park In front of the lake." Paul Whatcott said: "Middle of Stanley Park lake on a motorboat."

3. Stanley Park lake

Hayley Whittingham said: "My now husband proposed in Stanley park In front of the lake." Paul Whatcott said: "Middle of Stanley Park lake on a motorboat." Photo: BEG

Charline Chutney said: "On the beach in Cleveleys at sunset in the summer."

4. Cleveleys beach at sunset

Charline Chutney said: "On the beach in Cleveleys at sunset in the summer." Photo: BEG

Natasha Marie said: "I had the most unromantic proposal lol but I’d think on the prom outside the chapel would be a nice spot."

5. Festival House chapel

Natasha Marie said: "I had the most unromantic proposal lol but I’d think on the prom outside the chapel would be a nice spot." Photo: BEG

Donna Sanderson was one of several to choose a particularly well known rollercoaster. She said: "At the top of the big one, right before the first drop."

6. The Big One rollercoaster

Donna Sanderson was one of several to choose a particularly well known rollercoaster. She said: "At the top of the big one, right before the first drop." Photo: BEG

Jackie McAndrew said: "I got engaged on a horse and cart in 1997."

7. Horse and cart, Blackpool

Jackie McAndrew said: "I got engaged on a horse and cart in 1997." Photo: BEG

Laura Sparkles said: "My husband proposed to me in the Tower Circus with the help of Mooky the clown. It was perfect."

8. Blackpool Tower Circus

Laura Sparkles said: "My husband proposed to me in the Tower Circus with the help of Mooky the clown. It was perfect." Photo: BEG

