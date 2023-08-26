The top of Blackpool Tower is one of the most popular spots to propose to your sweetheart on the Fylde coast, according to Gazette readers.
We asked which was the best place to pop the question - and received 257 replies.
Along with the Tower, other popular choices included Central Pier and the Big One rollercoaster.
Here we look at 15 places that readers suggested – one or two may come as a surprise!
1. Blackpool Tower
Chelsea Deakin said: "My husband proposed to me at the top of the tower".
Ann Heward said: "Definitely at the top of Blackpool tower" and those sentiments were echoed by many others, including Rane Hankin, Lesley Williams, Jacqueline Hansford, Nick Smith and John Wba Adams. Photo: BEG
Angela Hunt said: "The disco ball at sunset beautiful, on a nice day."
Many others agreed, including Hayley Todd, who said: "My husband proposed to me at the big disco ball at sunset" Photo: BEG
3. Stanley Park lake
Hayley Whittingham said: "My now husband proposed in Stanley park In front of the lake."
Paul Whatcott said: "Middle of Stanley Park lake on a motorboat." Photo: BEG
4. Cleveleys beach at sunset
Charline Chutney said: "On the beach in Cleveleys at sunset in the summer." Photo: BEG
5. Festival House chapel
Natasha Marie said: "I had the most unromantic proposal lol but I’d think on the prom outside the chapel would be a nice spot." Photo: BEG
6. The Big One rollercoaster
Donna Sanderson was one of several to choose a particularly well known rollercoaster. She said: "At the top of the big one, right before the first drop." Photo: BEG
7. Horse and cart, Blackpool
Jackie McAndrew said: "I got engaged on a horse and cart in 1997." Photo: BEG
8. Blackpool Tower Circus
Laura Sparkles said: "My husband proposed to me in the Tower Circus with the help of Mooky the clown. It was perfect." Photo: BEG