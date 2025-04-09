Take a look at 15 of the most gorgeous and tranquil lakes and some waterparks to visit while the weather stays warm.
1. Wray Castle
Wray Castle is a Victorian neo-gothic building at Claife in Cumbria within the boundaries of the historic county of Lancashire. The house and grounds including this gorgeous lake have belonged to the National Trust since 1929, with the house open to the public on a regular basis since 2013. Photo: Tripadvisor
2. Lakeside Cafe
Lakeside Cafe, Colne BB8 7HH, serves up a perfect little spot for families, with a park and a country side walk near by. Why not watch the ducks on the lake while you eat. Photo: Google
3. Wyreside Lakes
Wyreside Lakes, fishery and campsite, Sunnyside Farmhouse, Gleaves Hill Road, Dolphinholme, Lancaster, LA2 9DG, boasts six lakes for coarse and pike fishing with a campsite and pod tents and a play area for kids. Photo: Tripadvisor
4. Thompson Park
Thompson Park, located at 111 Ormerod Road, Burnley, BB11 3QW, is a formal Edwardian park. It was opened to the public in 1930. Located near the town centre, features include a boating lake, paddling pool, Italian gardens and a playground. Largely ornamental by design, the park contains a large number of flower beds and a rose garden. Photo: Tripadvisor
5. Turton and Entwistle Reservoir
Turton and Entwistle Reservoir is located in the village of Edgworth in Lancashire. The reservoir's existence is due to the Entwistle Dam. When constructed in 1832 the Entwistle Dam was the highest in Britain; it rises 108 feet from the base. Its picturesque surroundings, tranquil waters, and the charm of the village of Edgworth offer a delightful escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Photo: Tripadvisor
6. Cleveleymere
Cleveleymere is a totally unique lakeside lodge holiday destination. It is set over a 24 acre lake in a 34 acre nature reserve, with lots of free activities. Photo: Tripadvisor
