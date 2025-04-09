5 . Turton and Entwistle Reservoir

Turton and Entwistle Reservoir is located in the village of Edgworth in Lancashire. The reservoir's existence is due to the Entwistle Dam. When constructed in 1832 the Entwistle Dam was the highest in Britain; it rises 108 feet from the base. Its picturesque surroundings, tranquil waters, and the charm of the village of Edgworth offer a delightful escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Photo: Tripadvisor