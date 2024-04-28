We asked readers of the Blackpool Gazette to send in their favourites and the response was overwhelming.
While no pictures were submitted of the top hairstylists, here are 10 names:
Andrew Williams – Andrew Williams Hair and Beauty Salon.
Sarah and Natasha Luxehair lounge.
Theo Petrocelli at Lucky 13 barbers Lytham.
Christopher Millea Hairdressing Hoylake
Father and daughter Pat and Georgie at Hermanos.
Tracy at DUO Hair and Beauty Lounge.
Alistairs Barber and Hair Studio.
Georgie Reddy-Nichol from Hermanos Hairdressers.
Michelle Turner at Turner Clark The Salon.
Here’s 15 of the of the best salons and barbers to make sure you’ve visited.
1. 15 of the best hairstylists, barbers and salons to make sure you've visited in Blackpool, Cleveleys, Lytham St. Annes and Fleetwood
2. PAOLO'S Hair Design
Paolo's Hair Design, 25 Clifton St, Blackpool FY1 1JD. Photo: Google
3. Norbreck 45 Hair Salon
Norbreck 45 Hair Salon, 45 Norbreck Road, Blackpool, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 1RR. Photo: Google
4. Splitz Hair Salon
Splitz Hair Salon, 337 Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1DS. Photo: Google
5. Alistair's Barber & Hair Studio
Alistair's Barber & Hair Studio, 111 Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AA. Photo: Alistair's Barber & Hair Studio
6. Salon No.7
Salon No.7, 7 Moorland Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3TD. Photo: Salon No.7