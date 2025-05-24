15 magical places that prove Lancashire is one of the UK's most beautiful counties

Lancashire is renowned for its diverse landscapes, ranging from the coastal beauty of Blackpool and Morecambe Bay to the rolling hills of the Forest of Bowland and the Pennine Moors.

It also boasts a rich history, including its role as a key player in the Industrial Revolution and the birth of the Royal House of Lancaster. The county is also known for its unique cultural identity, local delicacies like Lancashire hotpot and butter pies, and significant figures like Sir Ian McKellen.

Whether you’re after a bit of history Instagram-worthy views or a beautiful walk, these 15 destinations highlight the very best of Lancashire.

1 . 15 magical places that truly showcase Lancashire's beauty

2 . Yarrow Valley Country Park Situated just past Birkacre Garden Centre as you come out of Coppull towards Chorley, the country park is a haven for wildlife and the scenery is simply stunning.

3 . Hoghton Tower Discover the thousand-year history and natural beauty, the underground passages and wonderful walled-gardens at Hoghton Tower for an informative and fun day out.

4 . Samlesbury Hall Built in 1325, Samlesbury Hall is steeped in fascinating history, retaining its original typical black and white exterior. Enjoy intrigue, witchcraft and centuries of enthralling times gone by throughout their archive rooms.

5 . Showtown Museum Showtown Museum in Blackpool celebrates the seaside, circus, magic, dance shows and the world-famous Illuminations, as well as some of the people who have helped make the town famous.