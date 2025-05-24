15 magical places that prove Lancashire is one of the UK's most beautiful counties

By Emma Downey
Published 24th May 2025, 08:58 BST
Explore Lancashire's natural beauty with these 15 magical places, from a famous beach to historic sites.

Lancashire is renowned for its diverse landscapes, ranging from the coastal beauty of Blackpool and Morecambe Bay to the rolling hills of the Forest of Bowland and the Pennine Moors.

It also boasts a rich history, including its role as a key player in the Industrial Revolution and the birth of the Royal House of Lancaster. The county is also known for its unique cultural identity, local delicacies like Lancashire hotpot and butter pies, and significant figures like Sir Ian McKellen.

Whether you’re after a bit of history Instagram-worthy views or a beautiful walk, these 15 destinations highlight the very best of Lancashire.

Situated just past Birkacre Garden Centre as you come out of Coppull towards Chorley, the country park is a haven for wildlife and the scenery is simply stunning.

2. Yarrow Valley Country Park

Situated just past Birkacre Garden Centre as you come out of Coppull towards Chorley, the country park is a haven for wildlife and the scenery is simply stunning. Photo: Chorley Council

Discover the thousand-year history and natural beauty, the underground passages and wonderful walled-gardens at Hoghton Tower for an informative and fun day out.

3. Hoghton Tower

Discover the thousand-year history and natural beauty, the underground passages and wonderful walled-gardens at Hoghton Tower for an informative and fun day out. Photo: Visit Lancashire

Built in 1325, Samlesbury Hall is steeped in fascinating history, retaining its original typical black and white exterior. Enjoy intrigue, witchcraft and centuries of enthralling times gone by throughout their archive rooms.

4. Samlesbury Hall

Built in 1325, Samlesbury Hall is steeped in fascinating history, retaining its original typical black and white exterior. Enjoy intrigue, witchcraft and centuries of enthralling times gone by throughout their archive rooms. Photo: Visit Lancashire

Showtown Museum in Blackpool celebrates the seaside, circus, magic, dance shows and the world-famous Illuminations, as well as some of the people who have helped make the town famous.

5. Showtown Museum

Showtown Museum in Blackpool celebrates the seaside, circus, magic, dance shows and the world-famous Illuminations, as well as some of the people who have helped make the town famous. Photo: Google

The Trough of Bowland is a valley and high pass in the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Lancashire. The pass, reaching 968 ft above sea level at the head of the valley, links to Wyresdale, dividing the upland core of Bowland into two main blocks

6. Trough of Bowland

The Trough of Bowland is a valley and high pass in the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, Lancashire. The pass, reaching 968 ft above sea level at the head of the valley, links to Wyresdale, dividing the upland core of Bowland into two main blocks Photo: Tripadvisor

