15 fun-packed pics as Fairhaven Marine Lake and Gardens in Lytham hosts an open day

By Emma Downey
Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:14 BST
Sunday marked the open day season launch of one of Lytham’s biggest attractions.

Fairhaven Marine Lake and Gardens, Lytham St Annes, hosted an open day to celebrate their official season launch, with resident clubs and group offering sessions and activities for visitors to try including sailing, archery, tennis, wrestling and skateboarding.

Take a look at 15 fun-packed pics from the open day.

Try Tennis sessions held by Fairhaven Tennis Club.

1. Fairhaven Marine Lake and Gardens, Lytham

Try Tennis sessions held by Fairhaven Tennis Club. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Rascals Pro Wrestling Academy.

2. Fairhaven Marine Lake and Gardens, Lytham

Rascals Pro Wrestling Academy. Photo: Michelle Adamson

How high can you jump?

3. Fairhaven Marine Lake and Gardens, Lytham

How high can you jump? Photo: Michelle Adamson

Fancy a game?!

4. Fairhaven Marine Lake and Gardens, Lytham

Fancy a game?! Photo: Michelle Adamson

5. Fairhaven Marine Lake and Gardens, Lytham

Fairhaven Marine Lake and Gardens, Lytham hosted a recent open day to celebrate their official season launch, with resident clubs and group offering sessions and activities for visitors to try, including sailing, archery, tennis, wrestling and skateboarding. Photo: Michelle Adamson

Fairhaven Marine Lake and Gardens.

6. Fairhaven Marine Lake and Gardens, Lytham

Fairhaven Marine Lake and Gardens. Photo: Michelle Adamson

