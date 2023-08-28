Welsh superstar mezzo soprano Katherine Jenkins headlined Lancashire’s Last Night of the Proms at Lytham Hall tonight with a spectacular set of crowd roaring classics celebrating the world of musical theatre.

Opening her set with The Music Man’s Till There was You, Katherine greeted the crowd declaring her love for Lytham, where she last headlined the Proms concert back in 2011:

“I am loving being back in Lytham,” she said. Thank you for having me back in your neck of the woods, it’s so wonderful to be here.”

With the accompanying Novello Orchestra, Katherine then went on to perform a string of musical favourites including Over The Rainbow, Never Enough and I Could Have Danced All Night, along with Proms classics and Union flag waving favourites Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory before ending the night with a duet of Barcelona with Phantom of the Opera star Ben Forster.

Earlier in the evening Ben and fellow West End stars Danny Mac, Louise Dearman and Georgi Mottram entertained the crowds with a series of musical theatre hits including Music of the Night, Sunset Boulevard, Bring Him Home, Defying Gravity and Come What May.

1 . Lytham Proms 2023 Danny Mac performing at Lytham Proms. Photo: Rhodes Media Photo: Rhodes Media Photo Sales

2 . Lytham Proms 2023 The crowd enjoying Lytham Proms Photo: Rhodes Media Photo Sales

3 . Lytham Proms Katherine Jenkins told the crowd how much she was enjoying being at Lytham Proms Photo: Rhodes Media Photo Sales

4 . Lythham Proms 2023 Youngsters enjoy the atmosphere at Lytham Proms Photo: Rhodes Media Photo Sales

5 . Lytham Proms 2023 Georgi Mottram delights the crowds at Lytham Proms. Photo: Rhodes Media Photo: Rhodes Media Photo Sales

6 . Lytham Proms Katherine Jenkins headlining Lytham Proms. Photo: Rhodes Media Photo: Rhodes Media Photo Sales

7 . Lytham Proms 2023 The crowds enjoy Lytham Proms, with stately Lytham Hall as the backdrop. photo: Rhodes Media Photo: Rhodes Media Photo Sales