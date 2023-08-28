News you can trust since 1873
Katherine Jenkins headlines Lytham Proms 2023. Photo: Rhodes MediaKatherine Jenkins headlines Lytham Proms 2023. Photo: Rhodes Media
15 fabulous photos as Katherine Jenkins thrills the crowds as she headlines Lytham Proms

Welsh superstar mezzo soprano Katherine Jenkins headlined Lancashire’s Last Night of the Proms at Lytham Hall tonight with a spectacular set of crowd roaring classics celebrating the world of musical theatre.
By Richard Hunt
Published 28th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 14:41 BST

Opening her set with The Music Man’s Till There was You, Katherine greeted the crowd declaring her love for Lytham, where she last headlined the Proms concert back in 2011:

“I am loving being back in Lytham,” she said. Thank you for having me back in your neck of the woods, it’s so wonderful to be here.”

With the accompanying Novello Orchestra, Katherine then went on to perform a string of musical favourites including Over The Rainbow, Never Enough and I Could Have Danced All Night, along with Proms classics and Union flag waving favourites Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory before ending the night with a duet of Barcelona with Phantom of the Opera star Ben Forster.

Earlier in the evening Ben and fellow West End stars Danny Mac, Louise Dearman and Georgi Mottram entertained the crowds with a series of musical theatre hits including Music of the Night, Sunset Boulevard, Bring Him Home, Defying Gravity and Come What May.

Danny Mac performing at Lytham Proms. Photo: Rhodes Media

The crowd enjoying Lytham Proms

Katherine Jenkins told the crowd how much she was enjoying being at Lytham Proms

Youngsters enjoy the atmosphere at Lytham Proms

Georgi Mottram delights the crowds at Lytham Proms. Photo: Rhodes Media

Katherine Jenkins headlining Lytham Proms. Photo: Rhodes Media

The crowds enjoy Lytham Proms, with stately Lytham Hall as the backdrop. photo: Rhodes Media

Last Night of The Proms with Katherine Jenkins, Danny Mac & Guests. Photo: Dave Nelson

