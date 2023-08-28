15 fabulous photos as Katherine Jenkins thrills the crowds as she headlines Lytham Proms
Opening her set with The Music Man’s Till There was You, Katherine greeted the crowd declaring her love for Lytham, where she last headlined the Proms concert back in 2011:
“I am loving being back in Lytham,” she said. Thank you for having me back in your neck of the woods, it’s so wonderful to be here.”
With the accompanying Novello Orchestra, Katherine then went on to perform a string of musical favourites including Over The Rainbow, Never Enough and I Could Have Danced All Night, along with Proms classics and Union flag waving favourites Rule Britannia, Jerusalem and Land of Hope and Glory before ending the night with a duet of Barcelona with Phantom of the Opera star Ben Forster.
Earlier in the evening Ben and fellow West End stars Danny Mac, Louise Dearman and Georgi Mottram entertained the crowds with a series of musical theatre hits including Music of the Night, Sunset Boulevard, Bring Him Home, Defying Gravity and Come What May.